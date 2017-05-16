VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL)(CSE: CRL.CN)(CNSX: CRL)(FRANKFURT: 7C5)(OTC PINK: CDTAF), a developer of Big-Data-as-a-Service (BDaaS)-based solutions for data integration, business intelligence, and Industrial Internet-of-Things (IIoT) applications, is pleased to announce that FlowWorks Inc. is now beta testing its improved Inflow & Infiltration (I&I) analysis tool with select technology partners. I&I are caused when groundwater and stormwater enter a sanitary sewer system, and it is critical to monitor their impact to ensure effective and efficient management of city infrastructure. This powerful tool for monitoring flow and rainfall will be released this summer, but demos will be available at the upcoming WEF Collections Systems Conference in Omaha, beginning May 21st.

"We're excited to give our clients this breakthrough tool for I&I analysis," said Mike McDonald, Carl Data's VP of Engineering. "The new design is very visual and intuitive, and I believe we will have the best I&I tool on the market." There are three major improvements from the current FlowWorks I&I tool. These were developed from customer feedback, and almost a decade of working closely with environmental and civil engineers.

-- I&I Projects: Storm events, patterns and correlation settings can be saved as a project to reuse anytime for site analysis. This saves time since the set-up process doesn't need to be repeated. This new feature also allows users to 'work in batch' by picking a collection of sites to study, whereas the previous version only allowed one site per study. -- Dry Weather Pattern Finder: Instead of manually searching data for dry weather patterns, simply define some parameters and the system will fetch them. It also allows users to quickly build their own dry weather patterns. Select several dry days, and the system will average them out to determine the pattern for a single dry day. -- Storm Event Finder: This enables fast identification of useful rainstorms for I&I studies. Instead of manually hunting for events, simply input a few parameters and the system will automatically list relevant rainstorms, including details such as when and how much it rained. This is great for engineers who must use a variety of storms to ensure accuracy in their I&I studies.

Kevin Marsh, FlowWorks VP of Sales, commented, "This tool is really fulfilling a need in I&I monitoring. We've had customers excited about these new features for quite a while. We expect our booth, where we will be providing demonstrations at WEF Collection Systems, to be very busy."

To get a demo of this new tool, visit FlowWorks at the WEF Collections Systems Conference, Booth #312, or contact one of our sales team to become a beta tester of this breakthrough technology in I&I analysis.

About FlowWorks

FlowWorks is a powerful Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based application for collecting, monitoring and analyzing all types of environmental data. FlowWorks is flexible, affordable and easy-to-use compared to competing software packages. The FlowWorks Application has the unique ability to collect data from all types of monitoring equipment, gauges and sensor hardware, SCADA systems and other sources of public and private data to merge the information into a single platform to perform comprehensive analytics and reporting, saving time and money for the end user. More information on the FlowWorks Application can be found at www.FlowWorks.com.

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is focused on providing next generation information collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric companies. Building on its recent acquisitions, Flow Works Inc., a company that helps its clients analyze and understand all forms of environmental data through a powerful platform of data collection, monitoring, analysis and reporting tools and ETS., Carl Data continues to develop applications to work with new cloud-based mass storage services and analytics tools (Big-Data-as-a-Service (BDaaS).

Carl Data's development platform can accommodate virtually unlimited storage of any type of data. This technology allows Carl Data to build advanced applications for monitoring, reporting and analysis. These data collection and storage methods allow the company to build smart Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based applications that can collect data from many diverse sources and provide deep insight for decision -making purposes. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

