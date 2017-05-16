Gary Herwitz on The Silicon Review's Recognition of CoMetrics Partners

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2017 / CoMetrics Partners founder, Gary Herwitz, and his team's record of success recently caught the attention of The Silicon Review, who named the firm as one of the 50 Smartest Companies in their annual review. The firm specializes in optimizing business processes and maximizing profitability for their clients. As managing partner, Herwitz has helped numerous middle market entities increase their bottom line through a combination of strategic advisory, Supply Chain Management (SCM,) and lender services. "The program identifies companies that master the discipline of smartness and are recognized as market leaders in their field," said Editor-in-Chief, Manish Pandey. "The publication has selected CoMetrics Partners based on their innovation, high revenue growth, exceptional customer reviews, and continuous expansion into various industries."

The Silicon Review is a trusted online and print community for business and tech experts. Its readership and contributors include CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, and managers, along with a diverse array of IT professionals. "As a pre-eminent platform that routinely features innovative organizational solutions developed by established experts and rising enterprises, Silicon Review is a valuable and neutral information source for technology decision makers, and we are honored to be included on this list," Herwitz said. Each year, the publication carefully chooses each selection by employing a strict process that weighs every aspect of what makes a company truly "smart." The list includes businesses across a wide spectrum, ranging from consulting firms, to software developers. Gary Herwitz is pleased for CoMetrics Partners' inclusion on this list, and values the recognition of the company's work for its clients.

Entrepreneurs are often proficient in creating effective front-end approaches with their goods and services, but sometimes struggle with the resulting growth on the back end. CoMetrics Partners provides them a strategic vision that integrates operations, technology, and finance together in order to achieve optimal profits. Many clients have turned to the firm after experiencing mediocre results using other methods. "We have a proven track record of successfully turning around troubled business where others have failed," Herwitz said. By offering clients best-in-class technology at a moderate expense, they are able to enhance visibility, manage risk, and drive down inbound logistics costs, all of which contribute to healthy expansion and higher earnings.

Gary Herwitz advises middle market companies on how to maximize profits by adopting best business processes. A graduate of Syracuse University, he began his career at the accounting firm Mahoney Cohen & Company, which he later led as President for eight years prior to founding CoMetrics Partners LLC in 2005. As managing partner, Gary has overseen the diligence and integrations of large acquisitions in both the United States and China, and the development of a proprietary Supply Chain Management technology solution. Devoted philanthropist, Gary is currently a board member of the Exceed Network, a nonprofit advisory organization that provides consulting and educational services for small company owners. He has also served as the chairman of the Organization of Rehabilitation Therapy, and sat on the finance board for Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City.

