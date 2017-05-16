SANTA MONICA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- The board members of Webspectator Corp today announced the new leadership of Delaware Corporation Webspectator, naming digital media veteran Andy Batkin as the new CEO to replace former CEO Andre Parreira. Batkin, a serial entrepreneur and digital media consultant, built the business model for YAHOO and many other publishers back in 1995 and created the cpm impression model for digital advertising. Mr. Batkin has a wealth of experience in revenue generation and his leadership has been crucial in creating new strategies and client relationships for Webspectator.

"Andy Batkin is a digital media and advertising powerhouse whose experience is unparalleled. We are thrilled to bring him on in full confidence that his guidance will reinvigorate the Webspectator brand and improve our productivity, client relationships, and generate revenue growth for Webspectator," said Jose Bassi, Chairman of the Board of Webspectator. "Andy is considered one of the founders of the interactive marketing space and we know that his leadership and vision will carry Webspectator and the digital advertising industry into the new era of time-based advertising."

Webspectator is well known for its pioneering advertising solution that combines real-time, MRC Accredited, viewability analytics with ad-serving. The digital advertising marketing technology company measures, in real-time, the effective attention, engagement and time spent viewing ads, videos or any media content. The service is ideal for publishers looking to increase inventory and revenue while proving to their advertisers that their ads have been 100% viewed for 20 seconds rather than the IAB standard of 50% and one second.

"I am honored to be named CEO of Webspectator," said Andy Batkin. "There is no doubt that the industry is poised to develop a time based currency that will solve the issues the digital advertising community is facing. I am looking forward to leading Webspectator to become a global marketing technology leader."

Notable clients who have improved their inventory and revenue using Webspectator's martech solution include: Time, Inc. sites, Forbes, CondeNast, ABCNEWS, Warner Brothers sites (TMZ, Ellen, etc.) Conde Nast, Scripps Networks, Sinclair Broadcasting, Wikia and many more USA and global publisher clients. The Webspectator footprint has grown to over 395 million monthly uniques here in the USA (on desktop and mobile) and over 735 million globally.

About Webspectator:

WebSpectator pioneered the time and attention ad space with the first holistic advertising solution, combining real-time analytics and ad serving. Its proprietary and MRC accredited metric measures effective content engagement and trades the time-spent viewing ads, videos or any media component. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, WebSpectator is compatible with all industry standards and platform apps. If you would like to learn more about the company, please visit http://www.webspectator.io/

