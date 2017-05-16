TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- LOGiQ Institutional Partners (LIP), a business of LOGiQ Asset Management Inc., acts as the portfolio manager for a number of institutional accounts and portfolios which collectively hold, approximately 7.5% of the outstanding voting shares of Liquor Stores NA Ltd. ("Liquor Stores")(TSX: LIQ). LIP announced today that it plans to vote the shares of Liquor Stores held in these accounts and portfolios in favour of the directors put forth by PointNorth Capital.

LOGiQ (logiqasset.com) is a diversified asset management company with a suite of retail mutual funds, closed end funds, hedge funds and pooled funds, and also provides segregated institutional managed accounts and institutional advisory sales. LOGiQ has assets under management or advisement and institutional advisory sales-related fee earning arrangements that are not managed or advised, totaling approximately $4.8 billion.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

