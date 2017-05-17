Galapagos NV: Galapagos to hold Annual R&D Update 2017 on 20 June

Mechelen, Belgium; 17 May 2017; 7.30 CET - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) announces it will hold its Annual R&D Update 2017 on 20 June at 8 AM EDT at the Yale Club in New York City. This event will also be webcast.

Each year, Galapagos presents its progress in discovering and developing therapies with novel modes of action to shareholders, investors, banks, and the media. This year's event will feature updates on selective JAK1 inhibitor filgotinib, currently in multiple Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies, and on the triple combination therapy development in cystic fibrosis. Galapagos will further highlight progress in its other partnered and proprietary programs, including earlier stage assets moving forward.

Please RSVP to susan@sanoonan.com (mailto:susan@sanoonan.com) to reserve your place at breakfast starting at 7:30 AM EDT/13.30 CET at the Yale Club, 50 Vanderbilt Ave, NY on 20 June 2017. The event also will be webcast starting at 8 AM EDT/14.00 CET, to be accessed via www.glpg.com.

About Galapagos

Galapagos (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the discovery and development of small molecule medicines with novel modes of action. Our pipeline comprises Phase 3, Phase 2, Phase 1, pre-clinical, and discovery programs in cystic fibrosis, inflammation, fibrosis, osteoarthritis and other indications. We have discovered and developed filgotinib: in collaboration with Gilead we aim to bring this JAK1-selective inhibitor for inflammatory indications to patients all over the world. Galapagos is focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines that will improve people's lives. The Galapagos group, including fee-for-service subsidiary Fidelta, has approximately 530 employees, operating from its Mechelen, Belgium headquarters and facilities in The Netherlands, France, and Croatia. More information at www.glpg.com.

