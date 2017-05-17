=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The company Flughafen Wien AG is declaring the following financial reports below: Report Type: Quarterly report according to art. 87 para. 6 Stock Exchange Act English: Publication Date: 17.05.2017 Publication Location: http://www.viennaairport.com/en/company/investor_relations/publications_and_repo rts Further inquiry note: Investor Relations: Mag. Judit Helenyi (+43-1)7007-23126; j.helenyi@viennaairport.com Mario Santi (+43-1)7007-22826; m.santi@viennaairport.com end of announcement euro adhoc =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachments with Announcement: =--------------------------------------------- http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/3219/8/10001820/1/_VIE_Q1_EN_ONL.pdf

