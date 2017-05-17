Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-05-17 09:49 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apranga Group, the largest fashion retailer in the Baltics, signed the franchise agreement with Orsay GmbH and opened two Orsay stores: one in Kaunas, in the shopping mall Mega and the other in Panevezys, in the shopping mall Ryo. Stores cover 192 sq. m. and 128 sq. m. area respectively. Apranga Group intends to present 6 Orsay stores to Lithuanian market in the first stage of development.



The brand Orsay is designated for youthful and modern women, who are very partial to fashion, want to express their personal femininity and appreciate the value for money. This brand established in the year 1975, in Germany. Currently brand manages almost 680 stores in 31 countries. The sales of the brand totalled to EUR 410 million in 2016.



Apranga Group is a unique fashion retailer in the Baltic States with a strong diversified portfolio of trademarks orientated to 6 different market segments: economy, youth, business, luxury, footwear and Zara. Currently, Apranga Group operates a chain of 184 stores in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.



The turnover of the retail chain operated by Apranga Group reached EUR 214.2 million in 2016, and increased by 7.7%. Profit before income tax increased by 7.3% and reached EUR 13.3 million in 2016.



Shares of Apranga are listed on Baltic equity list on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.



Rimantas Perveneckas Apranga Group Director General +370 5 2390801



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=631848