GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Cargotec Corporation: Invitation to Cargotec's Capital Markets Day in London on 12 September, 2017

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 17 MAY 2017 AT NOON (EEST)

Invitation to Cargotec's Capital Markets Day in London on 12 September, 2017

Cargotec Corporation invites analysts and institutional investors to its Capital Markets Day in London on Tuesday, 12 September 2017, between 12.00-17.00 UK time (BST). The event will take place at Haberdashers' Hall (18 West Smithfield, London EC1A 9HQ).
 
The programme will focus on the strategic focus areas and future shareholder potential of Cargotec and its three businesses: Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor. The event offers a possibility to discuss Cargotec's must-win battles, services, digitalisation, and leadership, in smaller breakout sessions with the management. The language of the event and the material is English.

The presentations may also be viewed on a live and recorded webcast at Cargotec's Investors website (http://www.cargotec.com/en-global/investors/materials/other-presentations/Pages/CMD-2017.aspx).

Programme for Cargotec CMD 2017

12.00     Registration and buffet lunch
12.30     Presentations
             Mika Vehviläinen - CEO
             Antti Kaunonen - President, Kalmar
             Roland Sundén - President, Hiab
             Michel Van Roozendaal - President, MacGregor
             Mikko Puolakka - EVP, CFO
15.45    Q&A Breakout sessions with business management: Services, digitalisation and leadership
17.00    Cocktails with management

Registration and more information

In order to attend Cargotec's Capital Markets Day 2017, please register via this link (http://spcnetwork.eu/registration/Cargotec_CMD_2017) by no later than 29 August 2017. It is also possible to register online at Cargotec's Investors website (http://www.cargotec.com/en-global/investors/materials/other-presentations/Pages/CMD-2017.aspx).

For further information, please contact:
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084
Tiina Aaltonen, tiina.aaltonen@cargotec.com, tel. +358 20 777 4105
Julie Ryan, julie.ryan@spcnetwork.eu, tel: +44 7900 571996

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2016 totalled approximately EUR 3.5 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com




