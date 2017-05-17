Cargotec Corporation: Invitation to Cargotec's Capital Markets Day in London on 12 September, 2017

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 17 MAY 2017 AT NOON (EEST)



Invitation to Cargotec's Capital Markets Day in London on 12 September, 2017



Cargotec Corporation invites analysts and institutional investors to its Capital Markets Day in London on Tuesday, 12 September 2017, between 12.00-17.00 UK time (BST). The event will take place at Haberdashers' Hall (18 West Smithfield, London EC1A 9HQ).



The programme will focus on the strategic focus areas and future shareholder potential of Cargotec and its three businesses: Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor. The event offers a possibility to discuss Cargotec's must-win battles, services, digitalisation, and leadership, in smaller breakout sessions with the management. The language of the event and the material is English.



The presentations may also be viewed on a live and recorded webcast at Cargotec's Investors website (http://www.cargotec.com/en-global/investors/materials/other-presentations/Pages/CMD-2017.aspx).



Programme for Cargotec CMD 2017



12.00 Registration and buffet lunch

12.30 Presentations

Mika Vehviläinen - CEO

Antti Kaunonen - President, Kalmar

Roland Sundén - President, Hiab

Michel Van Roozendaal - President, MacGregor

Mikko Puolakka - EVP, CFO

15.45 Q&A Breakout sessions with business management: Services, digitalisation and leadership

17.00 Cocktails with management

Registration and more information



In order to attend Cargotec's Capital Markets Day 2017, please register via this link (http://spcnetwork.eu/registration/Cargotec_CMD_2017) by no later than 29 August 2017. It is also possible to register online at Cargotec's Investors website (http://www.cargotec.com/en-global/investors/materials/other-presentations/Pages/CMD-2017.aspx).



For further information, please contact:

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084

Tiina Aaltonen, tiina.aaltonen@cargotec.com, tel. +358 20 777 4105

Julie Ryan, julie.ryan@spcnetwork.eu, tel: +44 7900 571996



Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2016 totalled approximately EUR 3.5 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire

