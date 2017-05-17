LogiPharma Launches Pharma Supply Chain Awards

LONDON, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

LogiPharma today announced the launch of the LogiPharma Supply Chain Awards.

Entries have now opened for those hardworking and inspiring organisations, teams and individuals pushing the boundaries across the pharmaceutical supply chain.

The winners will be announced at the LogiPharma Supply Chain Awards, a glittering ceremony for 250+ supply chain leaders from the world's leading pharmaceutical companies on Thursday 9th November 2017 at the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart, Germany.

The awards reward and recognise those collaborations, innovations and solutions to daily challenges. It will celebrate projects that have transformed supply chains within organisations whilst being recognised by the best in the industry.

The esteemed panel of judges includes supply chain and logistics leaders from Amazon, Henkel, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Coca-Cola, Cranfield University and more.

The biggest award of the night will be given to the Grand Slam Winner, a category not open for nominations but chosen from the list of winners by the judges.

"At this challenging time for the pharma industry it is particularly important that the need for excellence in supply chain management is given the recognition it deserves. These awards provide a useful benchmark for all those engaged in supply chain management in this sector."- Dr. Martin Christopher, Emeritus Professor of Marketing & Logistics, Cranfield School of Management, Cranfield University and Member of the Judging Panel.

The complete list of categories is below:

Team Categories

Distinction in Global Temperature Control

Distinction in End-to-End Supply Chain Planning

Best Distribution Network Strategy

Best Application of Digital Pharma

Best Supplier Collaboration (3PL, Pharma, CMO, Wholesaler)

Best Direct to Patient Supply Chain Strategy

Most Innovative Supply Chain Strategy

Best End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility

Nominations

Supply Chain Leader of the Year

Supply Chain Team of the Year

The LogiPharma Supply Chain Awards is about rewarding and recognising excellence in pharmaceutical supply chains.

For more information on the event and the LogiPharma Supply Chain Awards, please visit: http://www.logipharma-awards.com

About Logipharma:

LogiPharma is the longest-running pharma supply chain event celebrating its 17th consecutive year in 2017. Since its inception thousands of supply chain professionals from the top pharma, generics and animal health companies took their careers to new levels by learning new skills and making new contacts onsite. Over the years the LogiPharma network of past attendees has grown and grown providing those new to the event access to the most senior pharma supply chain leaders for unique professional development opportunities.

For more information on the LogiPharma events, please visit: http://logipharmaeu.wbresearch.com/

Contact:

Nicole Dominguez

Head of Awards

Nicole.dominguez@wbr.co.uk

