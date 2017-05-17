Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2017) - Harry Barr, Chairman and CEO of New Age Metals, speaks on the company's Platinum Group Metal and Lithium Properties.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/new-age-metals-ceo-clip/

New Age Metals. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel, May 15-28, 2017, Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

New Age Metals (TSXV: NAM)

New Age Metals Inc. is a Mineral Exploration Company, focused on the Discovery, Exploration and Development of Canada's Largest Primary Platinum Group Metals (PGM) deposit, the River Valley PGM Project, located in the Sudbury region of Northern Ontario. The Company also has a Lithium Division (Li), with 5 Li Projects. Our philosophy is to be a Project Generator, Explorer and Project Operator, with the objective of Optioning/Joint Venturing our Projects, with Major and Junior Mining Companies, through to Production.

www.newagemetals.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in the US and Canada. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and are distributed online on top financial portals including: Thomson Reuters, BNN.ca, and Stockhouse.com. They are also disseminated via a video news release to several financial portals including Globe Investor, OTC Markets, TMX Money, and The National Post.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clip Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com