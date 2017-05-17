Research and Markets - Global Spirit-based RTD Mixes Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.3% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Bacardi Limited, Beam Suntory, Diageo, Gruppo Campari & Pernod Ricard

DUBLIN, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Spirit-based RTD Mixes Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global spirit-based RTD mixes market to grow at a CAGR of 7.36% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global Spirit-based RTD Mixes Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.



Increasing health consciousness among the consumers is increasing the demand for low alcohol content beverages, and this trend is expected to help the market grow during the forecast period. More number of consumers are now reading the nutritional labels and are demanding products that contain lower alcohol content. Many players in the market are coming up with new low-calorie and low alcohol content products to cater to this demand of the consumers. Malibu Island Spiced was one of the first drinks with rum as base that had the low calorie and low alcohol content claim in the US; it was introduced in 2013. In 2014, Diageo launched Nola, a vodka spritz brand, targeted at female consumers. The drink claims to have lower calorie content and lower alcohol level than wine. It is available in Raspberry & Elderflower and Watermelon & Strawberry flavors. In 2015, Skinnygirl Cocktails launched its new RTD cocktails with tequila as base under the brand Skinnygirl Spicy Lime Margarita.



According to the report, one of the major growth drivers for the global spirit-based RTD mixes market is the premiumization of the products. The consumers are demanding more premium products as they perceive premium products to be made from better quality ingredients and that premium products will offer better taste and quality. Also, the turnaround of global economy has led to an increase in the amount of disposable income with the consumers, which is another factor driving the demand for premium products. The players in the market have responded to this by launching new premium products. In January 2015, Kirin launched its limited edition RTD offering Framboise in the Japanese market. In June 2016, Carlton and United Breweries launched Black Douglas in the premium RTD segment in the Australian market. The product is made from Scotch whisky aged for at least three years in charred oak barrels.

Key vendors



Bacardi Limited

Beam Suntory

Diageo

Gruppo Campari

Pernod Ricard

Other prominent vendors



Asahi Breweries

Beverage Brands

Distell

Halewood International

LA Martiniquaise

Mark Anthony Group

Radico Khaitan

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Market research methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Key leading countries



PART 10: Market drivers



PART 11: Impact of drivers



PART 12: Market challenges



PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges



PART 14: Market trends



PART 15: Vendor landscape



PART 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3s4mn8/global

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716