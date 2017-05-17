Warsaw (ots) -



Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGNiG SA) has a pleasure to invite to a press conference presenting PGNiG's position on antitrust proceedings conducted by the European Commission against Gazprom



The meeting will be conducted by: Piotr Wozniak - President of the PGNiG Management Board



Live streaming from the conference with English translation will be available under the link: http://en.pgnig.pl/press-conference



Following the meeting the link will transfer to a video replay of the conference.



The event will take place on Thursday, May 18th, 2017, 12:00 (UTC +2) at PGNiG SA headquarters, 25 Marcina Kasprzaka Street in Warsaw (Scada Building, Room 13)



For more information, please contact: Public Relations Department of PGNiG SA, e-mail: media@pgnig.pl