NEUHAUSEN, SWITZERLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- Tyco Retail Solutions (www.tycoretailsolutions.com) has been recognized for its innovative RFID Fitting Room solution, providing retailers with real-time, item-level detail on inventory in the fitting room -- the highest sales conversion area of the store. Retail Business Technology Expo (RBTE) 2017, Europe's largest retail solutions event, shortlisted Tyco's solution for the Innovation Trail Awards during the show in London from May 8-9. In addition, RFID Journal LIVE! 2017, the world's leading RFID conference, named Tyco as a finalist for the "Best New Product" award during the event in Phoenix, Arizona from May 9-11.

The Tyco Retail RFID Fitting Room is a combined solution of Tyco's RAIN RFID hardware, firmware and software products. Designed to deliver maximum business value to retailers, the primary focus is on driving fitting room sales conversion and the optimum shopping experience. Tyco's RFID Fitting Room, powered by Tyco's Beam Steerable RFID Antenna and multi-purpose RFID reader, provides retailers with visibility to item-level inventory in the fitting room, with additional insight into the stockroom and sales floor inventory to better service the customer, enhance the shopping experience and ultimately increase sales. Additional benefits are gained with loss prevention and store operational efficiencies as well.

The Tyco Retail RFID Fitting Room delivers real-time inventory insight in an unobtrusive way to best assist sales associates with customers, monitor the area to combat shrink, enable in-fitting-room merchandising and promotional opportunities, and generate fitting room merchandise activity and sales conversion statistics beneficial for analytical product performance reporting.

The RFID Fitting Room solution can be deployed with primary tier capabilities, and later with enhanced features for added value and more in-depth personalized customer service. The first tier solution is provided exclusively by Tyco Retail, while the premium enhanced tier is developed in collaboration with Accenture/ Kurt Salmon Digital for delivering the optimum high-touch customer experience.

"As e-commerce continues to thrive, retailers are challenged to make their stores relevant and drive shoppers back into brick & mortar. Differentiating and personalizing the shopping experience is one way to accomplish this and our new RFID Fitting Room enables retailers to deliver on the improved experience," said Brent Brown, vice president and general manager, Inventory Intelligence and IoT, Tyco Retail Solutions. "We're honored to have our solution recognized by RBTE and RFID Journal and the opportunity to have showcased our innovation at both industry-leading events."

About Tyco Retail Solutions

Tyco Retail Solutions, part of Johnson Controls, is a leading provider of analytics-based Loss Prevention, Inventory Intelligence and Traffic Insights. Tyco's solutions provide real-time visibility and predictive analytics to help retailers maximize profits and enhance the customer experience in a digitally-driven shopping world. With over 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace, Tyco captures 40+ billion shopper visits annually to empower retailers with actionable insights to drive better operational performance. Worldwide, Tyco helps protect 80% of the world's top 200 retail chains with its premier Sensormatic®, ShopperTrak® and TrueVUE™ brands, as well as a full suite of premium safety and security solutions. For more information, please visit TycoRetailSolutions.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

About Johnson Controls:

Johnson Controls is a global diversified technology and multi industrial leader serving a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries. Our 120,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through strategic focus on our buildings and energy growth platforms. For additional information, please visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

