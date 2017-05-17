BETHESDA, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- Generali Global Assistance ("the Company"), a leader in the assistance industry since its founding in 1963 and part of the global Generali Group, and the developer of a proprietary and innovative identity protection platform, today announced that Paige Schaffer, President and COO of the Company's Identity and Digital Protection Services Global Unit, has been appointed to the Board of Directors at the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC).

The ITRC is a non-profit organization established to support victims of identity theft in resolving their cases, and to broaden public education and awareness in the understanding of identity theft, data breaches, cyber security, scams/fraud, and privacy issues. As a Board member, Ms. Schaffer will utilize her expertise in identity protection, prevention and victimization to drive the organization's advocacy efforts, and to provide consumers and businesses with educational tools to help protect against the growing threat of ID theft.

Eva Velasquez, President and CEO at the ITRC, commented on today's news, "Since we began working with Paige, we immediately recognized her substantial command of issues pertaining to identity theft and the associated regulatory landscape, as well as her commitment to alerting the public about identity theft and informing them about measures to protect themselves. She is a tremendous advocate for consumers and businesses alike, and an ideal fit for our Board of Directors. We are thrilled to have her join and look forward to many years of progress under her direction."

Ms. Schaffer is uniquely qualified for ITRC Board participation given her leadership of Generali Global Assistance's Identity and Digital Protection Services Global Unit and deep involvement across the industry. Leveraging her subject matter expertise in identity protection and restoration services, particularly as they apply to B2B2C software-as-a-service, she was the driving force behind the creation and evolution of the Company's innovative Identity Protection services. Additionally, she is an active member of the International Association of Privacy Professionals, the Medical Identity Fraud Alliance, the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, the Institute of Consumer Financial Education, the Global Business Travel Association, and the American Marketing Association. She proudly holds Identity Leadership Certification from, and sits on the Board of Directors of, the University of Texas at Austin Center for Identity and, is Pragmatic Marketing VI certified.

Ms. Schaffer commented, "The ITRC is one of the leading identity protection advocacy organizations in the world, and I am deeply honored to have been named to the Board of Directors. I look forward to working alongside my fellow Board members, and to utilizing our collective knowledge and expertise to propel identity theft education efforts. Together, we will drive the national conversation on identity theft and the measures we can all take to protect our personal information in the digital age."

About Generali Global Assistance

Generali Global Assistance has been a leading provider of travel insurance and other assistance services for more than 25 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative, vertically integrated travel insurance and emergency services, identity protection solutions, and beneficiary companion services. Generali Global Assistance is part of the multinational Generali Group, which for over 185 years has created a presence in 60 countries with over 76,000 employees. Our success has been built on the foundation of trust that clients have placed in our ability to provide assistance in the most difficult of circumstances.

About the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC)

Founded in 1999, the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC) is a nationally recognized non-profit organization established to support victims of identity theft in resolving their cases, and to broaden public education and awareness in the understanding of identity theft, data breaches, cyber security, scams/fraud, and privacy issues. The ITRC provides no-cost victim assistance and consumer education through its call center, website, social media channels, live chat feature and ID Theft Help app. For more information, visit: http://www.idtheftcenter.org

