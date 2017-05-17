LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 --Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCQB: VBIO) ("Vitality Biopharma," "Vitality", or the "Company") a corporation dedicated to the development of cannabinoid prodrug pharmaceuticals, and to unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Caroline MacCallum MD, FRPC (Internal Medicine), BSc Pharm to its clinical advisory board.

Dr. MacCallum is a member of the faculty of the 11th National Clinical Conference on Cannabis Therapeutics being held in Berkeley, California May 17-20, and is presenting a talk on "Cannabis for Central Sensitivity Syndrome." The event is sponsored by Patients out of Time a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational charity dedicated to educating healthcare professionals, organizations, and the general public about the therapeutic use of cannabis and the endocannabinoid system.

Currently, she is a clinical instructor in the Department of Medicine at the University of British Columbia (UBC) where she provides inpatient care on the Internal Medicine Ward at the UBC Hospital and Bone Marrow Transplant Ward. She is also a guest lecturer and preceptor for UBC Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences Pharm D Program, and the Medical director at Greenleaf Medical Clinic, a cannabis clinic in Langley, British Columbia that assesses patients' suitability for therapy with legal, Health Canada approved medical cannabis. Dr. MacCallum's research interests include the multimodal effects of cannabis on symptom clusters and central sensitivity syndrome, and use of cannabis for reducing polypharmacy and opioid use.

Robert Brooke, CEO of Vitality Biopharma states, "Dr. MacCallum brings a wealth of insight from her clinical experience that can guide our development of cannabinoid therapeutics. We are excited to work with her to advance our shared research interests, especially in demonstrating the ability of cannabinoids to be used as an alternative to opioid pain medications."

About Vitality Biopharma (OTCQB: VBIO)

Vitality Biopharma is dedicated to unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders. For more information, visit: www.vitality.bio. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

