Tobii Acquires Sticky, A Leading Solution Provider for Market Research Studies Based on Webcam Eye Tracking

STOCKHOLM, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tobii today announced that it has acquired substantially all of the assets of Sticky, a company that provides a cloud-based product enabling large-scale market research studies using webcam eye tracking. Sticky will be integrated with the business unit Tobii Pro, the global leader in eye-tracking research solutions.

"I am very pleased to welcome Sticky into the Tobii family. The acquisition of Sticky delivers on our strategy to grow our efforts within large-scale eye tracking data analytics and expands Tobii Pro's market research offering", said Henrik Eskilsson, CEO of Tobii.

"Tobii Pro leads the market in bringing eye-tracking insights to commercial brands, researchers and organizations and Sticky's cloud-based platform will be a great complement to our existing eye-tracking solutions", said Tom Englund, president of Tobii Pro.

Sticky was established in 2009. It is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York and Stockholm and employs 15 people. Sales for 2016 were approximately USD 1.5 million (approximately SEK 13 million) with an EBIT of USD -2.8 million (approximately SEK -25 million).

The acquisition will be paid with cash at hand, with an option to provide part of the consideration in Tobii shares. Prior to the transaction, Tobii was a minority shareholder in Sticky.

This information is information that Tobii AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on May 17, 2017, at 14:05 p.m. CET.

Contact:

Sara Hyléen,

Corporate Communications Director,

Tobii AB

Phone: +46-709-16-16-41,

E-mail: sara.hyleen@tobii.com

Henrik Eskilsson,

CEO,

Tobii AB

phone: +46-8-663-69-90

E-mail: henrik.eskilsson@tobii.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/tobii-ab/r/tobii-acquires-sticky--a-leading-solution-provider-for-market-research-studies-based-on-webcam-eye-t,c2266009

The following files are available for download: