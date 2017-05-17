(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2016)

Regulatory News:

Issuer: DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE (Paris:DSY)

Type of securities: ordinary shares

Period: from May 11 to May 16, 2017

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:

http://www.3ds.com/investors/regulated-information/

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the

issuer Date of

trading Identification

code of the

financial

instrument Total daily

volume (in

number of

shares) Weighted

average daily

acquisition

price of the

shares* Market Dassault Systèmes 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 05/11/2017 FR0000130650 5,183 82.9927 025 Dassault Systèmes 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 05/15/2017 FR0000130650 376 82.9852 025 Dassault Systèmes 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 05/16/2017 FR0000130650 39,291 82.7405 025

(*) The weighted average unit price is a rounded price.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170517005520/en/

Contacts:

Dassault Systèmes