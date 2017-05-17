Research and Markets - Global Food Starch Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2017-2022) - Key Players are AGRANA, Cargill, Grain Processing Corporation, National Starch Food Innovation, Roquette Fereres and Tate & Lyle

DUBLIN, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Food Starch Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2017 - 2022)" report to their offering.

The starch market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.85% between 2017 and 2022. The market is competitive and driven by an increase in the trend of health and wellness and growing consumer demand for all natural ingredients.

The rising demand for weight management ingredients or foods and functionally diverse ingredients is driving the market. These factors are highly impactful all through and are expected to drive the market at a medium pace during the forecast period. Increasing advancements in the technology of microencapsulation has widened the options for starch industry, which is projected to have a high impact in the coming years.

The increasing prices of agricultural commodities are highly impacting the prices of the final product, which is a major drawback for the market growth. The demand for starch from other industries, such as cosmetics, animal feed, and chemicals, is lagging the market. However, the rising demand for processed and convenience foods has opened the gates for the market. In addition, the emerging trend of clean label ingredients has also triggered the market and is expected to continue the impact throughout the forecast period.

Some of the key players are:



AGRANA

Cargill Incorporated

Grain Processing Corporation

National Starch Food Innovation

Roquette Fereres SA

Tate & Lyle - Tereos Syral



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Research Approach & Methodology



3. Market Overview



4. Market Segmentation



5. Competitive Landscape



6. Company Profiles



7. Appendix

