Research and Markets - Global UV Filter Market for Personal Care Products 2016-2021: Major Players are BASF, DOW Chemical Co., Merck & Co., Evonik Industries AG, Royal DSM, Ashland Inc., Symrise

DUBLIN, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global UV Filter Market for Personal Care Products 2016-2021: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" report to their offering.

The global UV filter market for personal care products is expected to reach an estimated $672 million by 2021 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% by value from 2016 to 2021. The future of the global UV filter market for personal care products looks very promising with opportunities in organic and inorganic UV filter.



The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing awareness of consumers about the potentially harmful effects of UV rays and strong demand for anti-aging products.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the introduction of nano particles in the manufacturing of UV filters; these filters give a transparent look and do not leave white residue on skin.

BASF, DOW Chemical Co., Merck & Co., Evonik Industries AG, Royal DSM, Ashland Inc., Symrise AG are among the major suppliers of the UV filter market for personal care products.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. UV Filter Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction

2.2.1: Industry Classification

2.2: Supply Chain of Global UV Filter for Personal Care Products

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis

3.1: Global UV Filter Market for Personal Care Product Analysis: 2015

3.1.1: Global UV Filter Market by Segment

3.1.2 Global UV Filter Market by Ingredient Type

3.1.3 Global UV Filter Market by Application

3.1.4 Regional Analysis

3.2: Market Trend Analysis of UV Filter Market for Personal Care Products from 2010 to 2015

- Global UV filter market for personal care products size by UV filter type:

- Organic

- Inorganic

- Global UV filter market for personal care products size by UV filter ingredient type:

- EHMC

- BMBM

- ZNO

- TiO2

- OCR

- HMS

- Others

- Global UV filter market for personal care products size by application type:

- Skin care

- Hair care

- Others

3.2.1: Macroeconomic Trends

3.2.2: Global UV Filter Market Trends for Personal Care Products by Region

3.2.2.1: Trends in North American UV Filter Market

3.2.2.2: Trends in European UV Filter Market

3.2.2.3: Trends in Asia Pacific UV Filter Market

3.2.2.4: Trends in ROW UV Filter Market

3.2.3: Industry Driver and Challenges

3.3: Global UV Filter Market Forecast for Personal Care Products 2016 to 2021

- Global UV filter market for personal care products size by UV filter type:

- Organic

- Inorganic

- Global UV filter market for personal care products size by UV filter ingredient type:

- EHMC

- BMBM

- ZNO

- TiO2

- OCR

- HMS

- Others

- Global UV filter market for personal care products size by application type:

- Skin care

- Hair care

- Others

3.3.1: Macroeconomic Forecast

3.3.2: Global UV Filter Market Forecast for Personal Care Products

4. Competitive Analysis

4.1: Market Concentration

4.2: Product Portfolio

4.3: Market Share Analysis

4.4: Geographical Reach

4.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis of Global UV filter Market for Personal Care Product Industry



5. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

5.1: Growth Opportunities Analysis

5.2: Emerging Trends in Global UV Filter Market for Personal Care Products

5.3: Strategic Analysis

5.3.1: New Product Development

5.3.2: Mergers and Acquisitions in the Global UV Filter Market for Personal Care Products



6. Company Profiles of Leading Players



- Ashland Inc.

- BASF

- DOW Chemical Co.

- Evonik Industries AG

- Merck & Co.

- Royal DSM

- Symrise AG

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/76j4qg/global_uv_filter

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716