Research and Markets - Decorative Paints & Coatings Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2021 - Key Vendors are PPG Industries, AkzoNobel, Sherwin-Williams Company, Asian Paints & Masco Corporation

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Decorative Paints & Coatings Market by Resin Type, Product Type, Technology, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The decorative paints & coatings market is projected to reach USD 114.72 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2016 to 2021. The market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the rising construction activities globally, increasing awareness regarding eco-friendly products and green environmental regulations, increasing per capita consumption of paints, and growing popularity of tilt-up concrete in the construction industry.

Based on resin type, the decorative paints & coatings market has been segmented into acrylic, alkyd, polyurethane, and others. The acrylic resin segment accounted for the largest share of the decorative paints & coatings market in 2015. This large share is mainly attributed to the increased usage of acrylic paints and emulsions in various construction applications, owing to their unique aesthetic properties and low price.

Based on product type, the decorative paints & coatings market has been segmented into emulsion, enamel, wood coating, primer, and others (that include distemper, putty, and thinners). The emulsion segment accounted for the largest share of the decorative paints & coatings market in 2015, owing to the increasing applicability of emulsions in the construction industry.

On the basis of technology, the decorative paints & coatings market has been segmented into water-based and solvent-based. The water-based segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2021, owing to the eco-friendly nature of water-based paints and their superior adhesion and abrasion properties. In contrast, the demand for solvent-based paints is declining due to their high VOC content and stringent regulations regarding their usage.

Based on application, the decorative paints & coatings market has been segmented into residential and non-residential. The residential application segment led the decorative paints & coatings market, in terms of volume, in 2015. The increase in construction activities in the residential sector resulted in the rise in demand for decorative paints & coatings in the residential application segment.

