sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 17.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,143 Euro		-0,083
-1,01 %
WKN: A2AMC7 ISIN: JE00BD9WR069 Ticker-Symbol: UNQ1 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
UBM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UBM PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,935
8,324
19:02
17.05.2017 | 17:39
(8 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

UBM PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, May 17

UBM plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

17 May 2017

At the Annual General Meeting of UBM plc held on 17 May 2017 all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.

Voting was conducted by poll and the final votes received in respect of each resolution put to the meeting are as follows:


Resolution
For (including votes to be cast at chairman's discretion)
Votes for
(%)
Votes against
Votes against
(%)
Total Votes
Votes cast as % of Issued Share Capital
Votes Withheld
1To receive and adopt the 2016 Annual Report and Accounts317,134,01699.681,009,7560.32318,143,77280.76%49,051
2To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy285,384,42489.6932,801,16510.31318,185,58980.77%7,234
3To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report293,762,86494.9615,598,3765.04309,361,24078.53%8,831,583
4To approve a final dividend of 16.6p per Ordinary share318,191,498100.001,1050.00318,192,60380.78%220
5To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's Auditor311,575,19597.936,592,5922.07318,167,78780.77%25,036
6To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditor318,080,26499.9788,2980.03318,168,56280.77%24,261
7To re-elect Dame Helen Alexander as a Director315,830,75599.272,333,7870.73318,164,54280.77%28,281
8To re-elect Tim Cobbold as a Director318,156,776100.007,7090.00318,164,48580.77%28,338
9To re-elect Marina Wyatt as a Director317,199,45899.70965,0270.30318,164,48580.77%28,338
10To re-elect Greg Lock as a Director298,501,67593.8219,662,6986.18318,164,37380.77%28,450
11To re-elect John McConnell as a Director317,663,32499.84500,9330.16318,164,25780.77%28,566
12To re-elect Mary McDowell as a Director317,958,00899.94206,0430.06318,164,05180.77%28,772
13To re-elect Terry Neill as a Director318,157,493100.006,6740.00318,164,16780.77%28,656
14To re-elect Trynka Shineman as a Director318,157,957100.006,3000.00318,164,25780.77%28,566
15To elect David Wei as a Director318,158,347100.005,9360.00318,164,28380.77%28,540
16To authorise the Directors to allot relevant securities271,087,02885.4146,303,08014.59317,390,10880.57%802,715
17*To dis-apply pre-emption rights (customary)314,186,76199.9849,9660.02314,236,72779.77%3,956,096
18*To dis-apply pre-emption rights (enhanced)283,541,45790.2330,692,1309.77314,233,58779.77%3,959,236
19*To authorise the purchase by the Company of Ordinary shares in the market314,238,59298.913,478,3931.09317,716,98580.66%475,838
20*To allow general meetings to be called on 14 days' notice262,963,58382.6555,212,44517.35318,176,02880.77%16,795

Notes:

* Special Resolution

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

The number of Ordinary shares of 11.25p each in issue at 15 May 2017 was 393,917,592. Ordinary Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share held. Proxy votes were received in respect of 318,192,603 shares, representing approximately 80.78% of issued equity as at 15 May 2017.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.2R and 9.6.3R, a copy of the resolutions passed as special business at the AGM have also been submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing shortly at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do

The full text of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the UBM website at www.ubm.com.

Enquiries to:

Nigel Youds, Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7921 5000


© 2017 PR Newswire