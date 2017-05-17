UBM PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, May 17
UBM plc
Results of Annual General Meeting
17 May 2017
At the Annual General Meeting of UBM plc held on 17 May 2017 all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.
Voting was conducted by poll and the final votes received in respect of each resolution put to the meeting are as follows:
Resolution
For (including votes to be cast at chairman's discretion)
Votes for
(%)
Votes against
Votes against
(%)
Total Votes
Votes cast as % of Issued Share Capital
Votes Withheld
|1
|To receive and adopt the 2016 Annual Report and Accounts
|317,134,016
|99.68
|1,009,756
|0.32
|318,143,772
|80.76%
|49,051
|2
|To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
|285,384,424
|89.69
|32,801,165
|10.31
|318,185,589
|80.77%
|7,234
|3
|To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
|293,762,864
|94.96
|15,598,376
|5.04
|309,361,240
|78.53%
|8,831,583
|4
|To approve a final dividend of 16.6p per Ordinary share
|318,191,498
|100.00
|1,105
|0.00
|318,192,603
|80.78%
|220
|5
|To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's Auditor
|311,575,195
|97.93
|6,592,592
|2.07
|318,167,787
|80.77%
|25,036
|6
|To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditor
|318,080,264
|99.97
|88,298
|0.03
|318,168,562
|80.77%
|24,261
|7
|To re-elect Dame Helen Alexander as a Director
|315,830,755
|99.27
|2,333,787
|0.73
|318,164,542
|80.77%
|28,281
|8
|To re-elect Tim Cobbold as a Director
|318,156,776
|100.00
|7,709
|0.00
|318,164,485
|80.77%
|28,338
|9
|To re-elect Marina Wyatt as a Director
|317,199,458
|99.70
|965,027
|0.30
|318,164,485
|80.77%
|28,338
|10
|To re-elect Greg Lock as a Director
|298,501,675
|93.82
|19,662,698
|6.18
|318,164,373
|80.77%
|28,450
|11
|To re-elect John McConnell as a Director
|317,663,324
|99.84
|500,933
|0.16
|318,164,257
|80.77%
|28,566
|12
|To re-elect Mary McDowell as a Director
|317,958,008
|99.94
|206,043
|0.06
|318,164,051
|80.77%
|28,772
|13
|To re-elect Terry Neill as a Director
|318,157,493
|100.00
|6,674
|0.00
|318,164,167
|80.77%
|28,656
|14
|To re-elect Trynka Shineman as a Director
|318,157,957
|100.00
|6,300
|0.00
|318,164,257
|80.77%
|28,566
|15
|To elect David Wei as a Director
|318,158,347
|100.00
|5,936
|0.00
|318,164,283
|80.77%
|28,540
|16
|To authorise the Directors to allot relevant securities
|271,087,028
|85.41
|46,303,080
|14.59
|317,390,108
|80.57%
|802,715
|17*
|To dis-apply pre-emption rights (customary)
|314,186,761
|99.98
|49,966
|0.02
|314,236,727
|79.77%
|3,956,096
|18*
|To dis-apply pre-emption rights (enhanced)
|283,541,457
|90.23
|30,692,130
|9.77
|314,233,587
|79.77%
|3,959,236
|19*
|To authorise the purchase by the Company of Ordinary shares in the market
|314,238,592
|98.91
|3,478,393
|1.09
|317,716,985
|80.66%
|475,838
|20*
|To allow general meetings to be called on 14 days' notice
|262,963,583
|82.65
|55,212,445
|17.35
|318,176,028
|80.77%
|16,795
Notes:
* Special Resolution
A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.
The number of Ordinary shares of 11.25p each in issue at 15 May 2017 was 393,917,592. Ordinary Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share held. Proxy votes were received in respect of 318,192,603 shares, representing approximately 80.78% of issued equity as at 15 May 2017.
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.2R and 9.6.3R, a copy of the resolutions passed as special business at the AGM have also been submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing shortly at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do
The full text of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the UBM website at www.ubm.com.
Enquiries to:
Nigel Youds, Deputy Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7921 5000