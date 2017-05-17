UBM PLC - Result of AGM

UBM plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

17 May 2017

At the Annual General Meeting of UBM plc held on 17 May 2017 all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.

Votes Withheld 1 To receive and adopt the 2016 Annual Report and Accounts 317,134,016 99.68 1,009,756 0.32 318,143,772 80.76% 49,051 2 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy 285,384,424 89.69 32,801,165 10.31 318,185,589 80.77% 7,234 3 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 293,762,864 94.96 15,598,376 5.04 309,361,240 78.53% 8,831,583 4 To approve a final dividend of 16.6p per Ordinary share 318,191,498 100.00 1,105 0.00 318,192,603 80.78% 220 5 To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's Auditor 311,575,195 97.93 6,592,592 2.07 318,167,787 80.77% 25,036 6 To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditor 318,080,264 99.97 88,298 0.03 318,168,562 80.77% 24,261 7 To re-elect Dame Helen Alexander as a Director 315,830,755 99.27 2,333,787 0.73 318,164,542 80.77% 28,281 8 To re-elect Tim Cobbold as a Director 318,156,776 100.00 7,709 0.00 318,164,485 80.77% 28,338 9 To re-elect Marina Wyatt as a Director 317,199,458 99.70 965,027 0.30 318,164,485 80.77% 28,338 10 To re-elect Greg Lock as a Director 298,501,675 93.82 19,662,698 6.18 318,164,373 80.77% 28,450 11 To re-elect John McConnell as a Director 317,663,324 99.84 500,933 0.16 318,164,257 80.77% 28,566 12 To re-elect Mary McDowell as a Director 317,958,008 99.94 206,043 0.06 318,164,051 80.77% 28,772 13 To re-elect Terry Neill as a Director 318,157,493 100.00 6,674 0.00 318,164,167 80.77% 28,656 14 To re-elect Trynka Shineman as a Director 318,157,957 100.00 6,300 0.00 318,164,257 80.77% 28,566 15 To elect David Wei as a Director 318,158,347 100.00 5,936 0.00 318,164,283 80.77% 28,540 16 To authorise the Directors to allot relevant securities 271,087,028 85.41 46,303,080 14.59 317,390,108 80.57% 802,715 17* To dis-apply pre-emption rights (customary) 314,186,761 99.98 49,966 0.02 314,236,727 79.77% 3,956,096 18* To dis-apply pre-emption rights (enhanced) 283,541,457 90.23 30,692,130 9.77 314,233,587 79.77% 3,959,236 19* To authorise the purchase by the Company of Ordinary shares in the market 314,238,592 98.91 3,478,393 1.09 317,716,985 80.66% 475,838 20* To allow general meetings to be called on 14 days' notice 262,963,583 82.65 55,212,445 17.35 318,176,028 80.77% 16,795

Notes:

* Special Resolution

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

The number of Ordinary shares of 11.25p each in issue at 15 May 2017 was 393,917,592. Ordinary Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share held. Proxy votes were received in respect of 318,192,603 shares, representing approximately 80.78% of issued equity as at 15 May 2017.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.2R and 9.6.3R, a copy of the resolutions passed as special business at the AGM have also been submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing shortly at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do

The full text of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the UBM website at www.ubm.com.

Enquiries to:

Nigel Youds, Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7921 5000