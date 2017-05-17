Research and Markets - China Interferon Industry Report 2016-2021 with Roche and MSD Dominating

DUBLIN, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "China Interferon Industry Report, 2016-2021" report to their offering.

China where liver diseases prevail has maintained the demand for interferon worth more than RMB4 billion in recent years, of which hepatitis B-use interferon accounts for over 60% of the entire interferon market. However, the hepatitis B-use interferon market rapidly shrank in 2016 under the impact of the expired patented drugs, the substitution of nucleoside drugs and other factors, resulting in the sharp year-on-year decline of 50.4% in the interferon revenue (RMB361 million) of Chinese sample hospitals in 2016; it was estimated that Chinese interferon market size hit about RMB2.22 billion in the whole 2016.

It is expected that Chinese interferon market will be hard to turn the declining situation around in the next few years. Both of the sluggish hepatitis B-use interferon market and the launch of DAAs drugs will make the hepatitis C-use interferon market suffer a crisis. At present, the overseas hepatitis C-use interferon market has been significantly affected by DAAs drugs and slumped. Although DAAs drugs are not available in China, more than 30 companies have filed for DAAs drugs and DAAs drugs are expected to be revealed in this country within 2 years, which will impact the domestic interferon market once again then.

In recent years, Chinese interferon market is mainly occupied by Roche and MSD, which seize more than 60% market share together, while local Chinese peers represented by Anke Biotechnology, Kawin Technology and Tri-Prime Gene grasp no more than 5% apiece. But in 2016, the contracted hepatitis B-use interferon market dramatically dragged down the combined market share of Roche and MSD to about 40%.

Interferon is mainly divided into ordinary interferon and long-acting interferon. Compared with ordinary interferon which should be injected three times a week, long-acting interferon is injected only once a week, which significantly reduces the patients' medication compliance with less side effect. Yet, Chinese long-acting interferon market has been monopolized by Roche and MSD which offer high prices.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview



2 Overview of China Interferon Industry



3 China Interferon Market Segments



4 Downstream Market of China Interferon Industry



5 Major Chinese Enterprises



6 Major Foreign Companies



7 Summary and Forecast

Companies Mentioned

- 3SBio

- Amoytop Biotech

- Anke Biotechnology

- Beijing Yuance Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

- Changchun Heber Biological Technology Co., Ltd

- Changchun Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd.

- Hainan Xinmingda Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd

- Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Bioengineering

- Heilongjiang Qingfengyuan Biological Engineering Technology Co., Ltd

- Kawin Technology

- Liaoning Satellite Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd.

- MSD

- Roche

- Shanghai Chemo Wanbang Biopharma Co., Ltd

- Shanghai Huaxin High Biotechnology Inc.

- Shenzhen Kexing Biotech

- Sinobioway Biomedicine

- Tri-Prime Gene

- Zhejiang Hansheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. of Beisheng Pharma

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t3b7qn/china_interferon

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716