Mittwoch, 17.05.2017

105,90 Euro		-1,04
-0,97 %
WKN: A1JYNM ISIN: US4571871023 Ticker-Symbol: CNP 
17.05.2017 | 18:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Ingredion Incorporated: INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50 PER SHARE

WESTCHESTER, Ill., May 17, 2017 - Today, the Board of Directors of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on the company's common stock.  The dividend is payable on July 25, 2017, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2017.

ABOUT INGREDION
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is a leading global ingredient solutions provider. We turn grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant materials into value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. Serving customers in over 100 countries, our ingredients make crackers crunchy, yogurts creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger and add fiber to nutrition bars. Visit Ingredion.com (http://ingredion.com/) to learn more.

###

 

 

CONTACT:

Investors: Heather Kos, 708-551-2592

Media: Claire Regan,  708-551-2602




Source: Ingredion Incorporated via Globenewswire

