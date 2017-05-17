LONDON, May 17, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Lions Entertainment, the specialist two-day event dedicated to the future of the entertainment industry, on June 21-22 as part of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, has today announced Vivendi as its main sponsor.Vivendi - and its principal businesses - Universal Music Group (UMG), Canal+ Group, Gameloft, Vivendi Village and Dailymotion - will showcase how content and talent can contribute value to the branded communications community through their involvement.Lions Entertainment was launched in 2016 in response to the convergence of the entertainment industry and brands. Vivendi, the global content and media group, works across the media and entertainment value chain, from talent discovery to the creation, production and distribution of audio-visual content and increases its involvement at this year's Cannes Lions.Lucien Boyer, Chief Marketing Officer of Vivendi, will make a keynote speech on how brands can collaborate in the creative process from an early stage, and explain the new opportunities for multiplatform storytelling; together with Sir William Sargent, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder of Framestore, who will talk about his company's partnership with Studiocanal on the successful feature film Paddington.Sir Lucian Grainge, Universal Music Group Chairman & CEO, has been announced as the Cannes Lions Media Person of the Year, the first music executive honoured with the award; and Olivier Robert-Murphy, Global Head of New Business for Universal Music Group, is the President of the Lions Entertainment Music jury. The global music company will also be represented on stage, with stars including Ellie Goulding, Nick Jonas and Lang Lang.Dailymotion will unveil its brand-new platform and user experience, focused on premium content, at this year's Cannes Lions and a press conference will be led by Maxime Saada, Chairman and CEO of Dailymotion and also Chief Executive Officer of Canal+ Group.Vivendi will also host a Cabana next to the Palais in Cannes, where visitors will be able to discover and experience the rich entertainment and brand solutions offered in particular by Universal Music & Brands, Canal Brand Factory, Gameloft Advertising, Vivendi Village and the new Dailymotion.Lucien Boyer, Chief Marketing Officer of Vivendi, said, "Content and entertainment marketing has become a strategically important way for brands to reconnect with consumers through storytelling and engaging experiences. This is why Vivendi has renewed its partnership with Lions Entertainment for a second year - to showcase how content and talent can provide impactful solutions and insights to marketers, reaching out to a global audience."Louise Benson, Festival Director of Lions Entertainment, said, "Lions Entertainment is playing a vital role in bridging the relationship between brands and the entertainment ."Cannes Lions International Festival of CreativityThe International Festival of Creativity, also known as Cannes Lions, is the world's leading celebration of creativity in communications and encompasses Lions Health, Lions Innovation and Lions Entertainment. Founded in 1954, the Festival takes place every June in Cannes, France. As the most prestigious international annual advertising and communications awards, over 43,000 entries from all over the world are showcased and judged at the Festival.The eight-day Festival is the only truly global meeting place for professionals working in advertising and communications. A community of 15,000 attendees from nearly 100 countries attend eight days of workshops, exhibitions, screenings, master classes and high-profile seminars presented by renowned worldwide industry leaders.Winning companies receive the highly coveted Lion trophy, a global benchmark of creative excellence, for Creative Data, Creative Effectiveness, Cyber, Design, Digital Craft, Direct, Film, Film Craft, Glass: The Lion for Change, Health & Wellness, Innovation, Entertainment, Media, Mobile, Music, Outdoor, Pharma, PR, Print & Publishing, Product Design, Promo & Activation, Radio, Titanium and Integrated Lions. The Festival is also the only truly global meeting place for advertisers, advertising and communication professionals. Cannes Lions is an Ascential event.www.canneslions.comAbout VivendiVivendi is an integrated content and media group. The company operates businesses throughout the media value chain, from talent discovery to the creation, production and distribution of content. Universal Music Group is engaged in recorded music, music publishing and merchandising. It owns more than 50 labels covering all genres. Canal+ Group is engaged in pay-TV in France, as well as in Africa, Poland and Vietnam. Its subsidiary Studiocanal is a leading European player in production, sales and distribution of movies and TV series. Gameloft is a worldwide leader in mobile games, with 2 million games downloaded per day. Vivendi Village, groups together Vivendi Ticketing (in the United Kingdom, the United States and France), MyBestPro (expert counseling), Watchever (subscription streaming services), Radionomy (digital radio), the venues L'Olympia and Theatre de L'?uvre in Paris, and CanalOlympia in Africa, as well as Olympia Production. With 3 billion videos viewed each month, Dailymotion is one of the biggest video content aggregation and distribution platforms in the world.www.vivendi.com, www.cultureswithvivendi.comSource: Cannes Lions International Festival of CreativityCopyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.