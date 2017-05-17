UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE: Unibail-Rodamco announces the successful placement of €1.0 billion of bonds

Paris, Amsterdam, May 17th, 2017

Press release

Unibail-Rodamco announces the successful placement of €1.0 billion of bonds

Unibail-Rodamco took advantage of improving market conditions to issue two new bonds:

A €500 Mn bond with a 12-year maturity and a 1.5% fixed coupon;

A €500 Mn bond with a 20-year maturity and a 2.0% fixed coupon.

The total demand for these 2 bonds reached €2.7 billion.

The net proceeds from the bonds will be used for general corporate purposes and will further extend Unibail-Rodamco's debt maturity profile.

Unibail-Rodamco is rated A (stable outlook) by Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings.

About Unibail-Rodamco

Created in 1968, Unibail-Rodamco SE is Europe's largest listed commercial property company, with a presence in 11 EU countries, and a portfolio of assets valued at €40.5 billion as of December 31, 2016. As an integrated operator, investor and developer, the Group aims to cover the whole of the real estate value creation chain. With the support of its 1,990 professionals, Unibail-Rodamco applies those skills to highly specialised market segments such as large shopping centres in major European cities and large offices and convention & exhibition centres in the Paris region.

The Group distinguishes itself through its focus on the highest architectural, city planning and environmental standards. Its long term approach and sustainable vision focus on the development or redevelopment of outstanding places to shop, work and relax. Its commitment to environmental, economic and social sustainability has been recognised by inclusion in the FTSE4Good and STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes.

The Group is a member of the CAC 40, AEX 25 and EuroSTOXX 50 indices. It benefits from an A rating from Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings.

For more information, please visit our website: www.unibail-rodamco.com (http://www.unibail-rodamco.com)





Unibail-Rodamco announces placement of €1.0 billion bonds (http://hugin.info/136618/R/2105757/799278.pdf)



