Global demand for the air conditioning market is increasing especially in developing countries, due to the rapid development in technology, emerging markets, and changing consumer preferences, according to Infiniti Research. Components such as compressors, coolers, filters, and drying agents have undergone huge changes in terms of technology and Infiniti Researchnotes that the improvement in air conditioners has led to energy efficiency, cost saving, and reduced harm to the environment.

Infiniti's market intelligence experts add that in today's market "it is very crucial to include advanced automation and smart features such as solar power air conditioning, smart thermostats, integrated systems, and reduction of CO2 emissions in the air conditioners."

Market overview

There is a high possibility of global warming and ozone depletion from using refrigerants like fluorinated gas and therefore, its usage is getting limited in many regions. Very soon, there will be a complete ban in the use of fluorinated gas and the introduction of new regulations by local authorities will disrupt the air conditioning market.

There is a huge market for air conditioners and with several vendors offering their products at competitive prices, there is a need to infuse technology and provide smart automated features to gain a competitive advantage. Increases in temperature caused by global warming have driven the growth of the air conditioners market, although other effects of global warming such as the delayed arrival of summer, cooler summers, and longer monsoons have hindered sales at times.

Market opportunities

Sustainability in this market is very important and therefore air conditioning manufacturers need to upgrade their products and come up with technology which is economic as well as environmentally friendly. This can be achieved by using HVAC controls in air conditioning which will help in reducing energy consumption. Market intelligence can identify and monitor current and upcoming trends, allowing you to take advantage of them before your competitors do. It can also prepare you to enter a new market, offering information on major brands, products, pricing, potential partners, and more.

In its recent market intelligence study on the global air conditioner industry, Infiniti Research was tasked to understand the new and emerging trends of the air conditioning market. Their market intelligence solutions experts completed an in depth assessment of the industry, helping organizations identify necessary technological advancements, business models, marketing strategies, and other related actionable insights that will lead to increased revenue.

