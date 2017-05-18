sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 18.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

46,825 Euro		-0,575
-1,21 %
WKN: A0YGXZ ISIN: CH0121032772 Ticker-Symbol: AW6 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIED WORLD ASSURANCE COMPANY HOLDINGS AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALLIED WORLD ASSURANCE COMPANY HOLDINGS AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALLIED WORLD ASSURANCE COMPANY HOLDINGS AG
ALLIED WORLD ASSURANCE COMPANY HOLDINGS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALLIED WORLD ASSURANCE COMPANY HOLDINGS AG46,825-1,21 %