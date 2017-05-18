Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG (NYSE:AWH) announced today that Jodi Garratt has been appointed Assistant Vice President, Property, Australia. She will report to Carolyn Shreeve, Vice President and Head of Property, Asia-Pacific.

Carolyn Shreeve said: "In her new role, Jodi will focus on delivering property solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises in the Australian market, complementing our existing local product lines. Her arrival will help us to broaden and deepen our relationships with local buyers and brokers in Australia, growing our presence and bringing us closer to the market."

Ms. Garratt has 17 years of professional experience in the insurance industry gained in the U.K. and Australia markets. She has held positions at various companies, including Horsell International, Price Forbes Partners and, most recently, CGU Insurance based in Sydney. Ms. Garratt is an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute and a Senior Associate of the Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance.

About Allied World

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG, through its subsidiaries and brand known as Allied World, is a global provider of innovative property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions. Allied World offers superior client service through a global network of offices and branches. All of Allied World's rated insurance and reinsurance subsidiaries are rated A by A.M. Best Company, A by Standard & Poor's, and A2 by Moody's, and our Lloyd's Syndicate 2232 is rated A+ by Standard Poor's and AA- by Fitch.

Please visit the following for further information on Allied World: Web: www.awac.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/alliedworld | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-world

