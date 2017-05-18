BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, 2017-05-18 04:16 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Systems Limited, manufacturer of ultra-rugged field data collection solutions, recently announced the release of its latest product, the Mesa 2™ Rugged Tablet running on the Android® operating system. This handheld computer provides a superior solution for those seeking the versatility of Android with the Mesa 2's renowned durability and precision.



On 23-24 May, the Mesa 2 can be seen live on Stand C9 at the GeoBusiness show in London. Visitors can see, touch and feel the Mesa 2, along with the full spectrum of Juniper Systems' rugged products. Providing high performance for Geomatics and Geospatial applications are: the Geode™ Sub-Meter GPS Receiver, the Archer 2™ rugged handheld computer, and the CT7G Rugged Tablet and CT5 Rugged Smartphone from Juniper's Cedar line.



'We developed the Mesa 2 with Android to provide an alternate operating system option for customers seeking the reliability of the Mesa 2, with the added versatility and familiarity of Android', said Simon Bowe, General Manager of Juniper Systems Limited. 'We're excited to show this product at GeoBusiness and discuss its abundant uses with show attendees'.



Both the Mesa 2 with Android and the Mesa 2 with Microsoft® Windows 10 are built with the same IP68 waterproof and dustproof rating, long-lasting battery life, and 7-inch display. The product's design strikes the perfect balance between an ample viewing area and reduced overall weight for minimal fatigue, and superior all-day comfort.



The Mesa 2 also offers optional features and accessories, including a Class I Division 2 classification that ensures safety in explosive environments, a 1D/2D barcode scanner, a pistol grip barcode scanner, and RFID readers, among others. These options are provided to ensure customisation, increased productivity, and efficiency.



About Juniper Systems Limited Based out of Logan, UT, USA, and Birmingham, UK, Juniper Systems designs and manufactures ultra-rugged handheld computers and provides field data collection solutions for use in extreme environments. Since 1993, Juniper Systems has provided innovative mobile technology to the geomatics, industrial, natural resources, utilities and public services, and military markets.



