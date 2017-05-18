Public Relations Department, Eisai Co., Ltd. +81-3-3817-5120

TOKYO, May 18, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that a series of abstracts highlighting new study results for its in-house discovered lenvatinib mesylate (selective inhibitor of receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs) with a novel binding mode, product name: Lenvima / Kisplyx, "lenvatinib") and eribulin mesylate (halichondrin class microtubule dynamics inhibitor, product name: Halaven, "eribulin"), as well as H3B-8800, a splicing modulator discovered by Eisai's U.S. research subsidiary H3 Biomedicine Inc., will be presented during the 53rd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), taking place in Chicago, the United States, from June 2 to 6, 2017.Detailed data regarding the results of a Phase III clinical trial (Study 304) of lenvatinib compared with sorafenib as a first-line treatment for patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma, which has already achieved its primary endpoint, will be presented orally at the ASCO Annual Meeting. This presentation is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 4, 8:12 AM local time, in Hall D2.Major poster presentations will include a highlight of the results of a Phase Ib/II clinical trial (Study 111) of lenvatinib in combination with the anti-PD-1 antibody pembrolizumab for the treatment of patients with endometrial carcinoma, and the results of a Phase I clinical trial of H3B-8800 in patients with advanced myeloid malignancies.Eisai positions oncology as a key therapeutic area, and is aiming to discover revolutionary new medicines with the potential to cure cancer. The company will continue to create innovation in the development of new drugs based on cutting-edge cancer research, as it seeks to contribute further to addressing the diverse needs of, and increasing the benefits provided to, patients with cancer, their families, and healthcare providers.About EisaiEisai Co., Ltd. (TSE:4523; ADR:ESALY) is a research-based human health care (hhc) company that discovers, develops and markets products throughout the world. Eisai focuses its efforts in three therapeutic areas: integrative neuroscience, including neurology and psychiatric medicines; integrative oncology, which encompasses oncotherapy and supportive-care treatments; and vascular/immunological reaction. Through a global network of research facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, Eisai actively participates in all aspects of the worldwide healthcare system. For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit www.eisai.com.