NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, May 18, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation and Netcracker Technology announced today their participation in the 5G Service Operations: Closed Loop Assurance of 5G Network Slices Catalyst project at TM Forum Live! 2017. The goal of the Catalyst is to fully explore operational technology readiness to enable 5G-based IoT services. Championing the project are six service providers: AT&T, BT, Orange, Telecom Italia, Telenor and Vodafone.The TM Forum Live! 2017 event runs from May 15-18 in Nice, France.The Catalyst project illustrates the industry-wide importance of progressing 5G service operations to enable both new services and revenue growth, including self-driving cars, smart cities, connected factories and transformational remote health care. NEC/Netcracker is at the forefront of ensuring that 5G operations can support the needs of new IoT services that require specific SLA characteristics enabled by end-to-end network slices. Due to the vast number of IoT services and devices, the process must also be fully automated.NEC/Netcracker will showcase how Service Orchestration is the critical component in creating, managing and automating network slices across all network boundaries, including mobile, fixed, SDN and legacy networks."We are very excited to be a key participant," said Aloke Tusnial, CTO of SDN/NFV Business at Netcracker. "5G networks promise to open up new service opportunities for providers but the impact of 5G on service operations must be fully explored to make this happen. With NEC/Netcracker's Service Orchestration offering, a component of our Transport SDN Solution, we are helping the industry progress faster towards this goal."For more information about the Catalyst project, or to schedule a tour of the Catalyst onsite at the show, contact Joanna Larivee at Joanna.Larivee@Netcracker.com.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.