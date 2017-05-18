Gemalto: Enfuce and Gemalto bring mobile authentication services within reach of many financial institutions in the Nordics

Innovative 'authentication as a service' solution delivers fast and efficient deployment

Gemalto's Mobile Software Developer Kit enables latest two-factor authentication techniques on any connected device



Amsterdam, May 18 2017, Gemalto, the world leader in digital security, collaborates with Finnish-based financial services provider Enfuce to offer enterprises in the Nordics a rapid and cost-efficient deployment of convenient and strong customer authentication using mobile devices. Enfuce has launched an innovative, cloud-based 'authentication as a service' solution, designed to make it simple for financial institutions, retailers and fintechs to secure their mobile applications. The solution is built on Gemalto's Mobile Protector Software Development Kit (http://www.gemalto.com/financial/ebanking/sdk) (SDK) and Confirm Authentication Server (http://www.gemalto.com/financial/ebanking/ezio-server) (CAS). Users can decide to be authenticated for the transactions using a PIN code, fingerprint or facial recognition (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eUpkmCPew0M),



New authentication services deployed in weeks - with no start-up fees



Leveraging the comprehensive capabilities of the Mobile Protector SDK, Enfuce's customers can deploy highly secured mobile applications in a matter of weeks, helping them to comply with banking regulations such as PSD2. No start-up fees or investment in internal infrastructure is required and end users can quickly enjoy the benefits of secure and seamless payment and transaction authentication.



User-friendly two factor authentication now within reach of more enterprises



Gemalto Mobile Protector SDK provides Enfuce's customers with APIs, needed to embed security into their mobile applications, without requiring developers to master security principles. Enfuce delivers and hosts a hassle-free, 24/7 service, including white label solutions that can be tailored to individual corporate requirements. As a result, mobile two-factor authentication is now within reach of a wider range of enterprises. Initially targeting the Nordics, where it has already been sold, Enfuce plans to extend the service across Europe.



"The introduction of this ground-breaking 'authentication as a service' solution reflects our commitment to enable profound changes in the payment industry," said Monika Liikamaa, CEO for Enfuce. "By combining our extensive knowledge of the financial sector with Gemalto's authentication capabilities, we can offer a 'plug and play' service that leaves clients free to focus on core activities."

"Enfuce's innovative service is aimed at banks, financial institutions and any player who want to provide rich yet secure mobile applications to their customers without investing in heavy infrastructure. " said Patrick Kleuters, SVP Banking and Payment Europe for Gemalto. "It offers an off-the-shelf option with the new PSD2 directive in mind relating to two-factor authentication."

About Gemalto



Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security (http://www.gemalto.com/companyinfo/digital-security), with 2016 annual revenues of €3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 15,000+ employees operate out of 112 offices, 43 personalization and data centers, and 30 research and software development centers located in 48 countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com (http://www.gemalto.com/), or follow @gemalto (http://twitter.com/gemalto) on Twitter.

Gemalto media contacts:



Kristel Teyras

Europe Middle East & Africa

+33 1 55 01 57 89

kristel.teyras@gemalto.com (mailto:kristel.teyras@gemalto.com)

Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/159293/R/2105216/799035.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Gemalto via Globenewswire

