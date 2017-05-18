The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 19 May 2017 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0010272202 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Genmab --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 60,911,986 shares (DKK 60,911,986) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 43,252 shares (DKK 43,252) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 60,955,238 shares (DKK 60,955,238) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: • 150 shares at DKK 80.55 • 500 shares at DKK 174 • 94 shares at DKK 210 • 500 shares at DKK 215.60 • 450 shares at DKK 225.30 • 565 shares at DKK 231.50 • 350 shares at DKK 234 • 600 shares at DKK 234.75 • 6,980 shares at DKK 254 • 3,500 shares at DKK 272 • 1,475 shares at DKK 329 • 1,687 shares at DKK 337.40 • 25,300 shares at DKK 352.50 • 338 shares at DKK 815.50 • 763 shares at DKK 939.50 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GEN --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 11143 ---------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



