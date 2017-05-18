sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 18.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,19 Euro		+0,021
+0,50 %
WKN: A0ETVA ISIN: CA3499151080 Ticker-Symbol: F4S 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,193
4,269
11:37
4,211
4,247
11:41
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC4,19+0,50 %