ELEMENTIS PLC - Additional Listing

Elementis plc (the "Company") - Additional Listing of Shares

A block listing application has been made for 550,000 ordinary shares of 5p each to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange. The shares will be issued fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company.

100,000 will be issued under the 2003 Executive Share Option Scheme, 100,000 will be issued under the 2012 Executive Share Option Scheme, 150,000 will be issued under the Long Term Incentive Plan 2008 (as amended in 2010 and 2015) and 200,000 shares will be issued under the 2008 Savings Related Share Option Scheme.

The shares will not be allotted immediately but as and when the scheme rules allow.

The admission of these shares is expected to be on 22 May 2017.

Wai Wong

Company Secretary

020 7067 2999

18 May 2017