Iisalmi, 2017-05-18



CHANGE IN TREASURY SHARES



With regard to shares in a joint book-entry account, also known as abandoned or "ghost" shares, the Annual General Meeting of Olvi plc on 21 April 2017 decided that the right to such shares and the rights that the shares carry have been forfeited, and authorised the Board of Directors to take all measures called for by the decision.



On these grounds, 36,576 shares have been transferred from Olvi's joint account to the treasury shares reserve.



Share symbol OLVAS Number of shares 36,576 Total price EUR 0.00



Before the transfer, Olvi held 11,124 of its own Series A shares. After the transfer, the number of Series A shares held as treasury shares is 47,700.



Olvi plc has a total of 20,758,808 shares divided into 3,732,256 Series K shares and 17,026,552 Series A shares. Treasury shares represent 0.2 percent of the total number of shares.



