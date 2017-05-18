sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,40 Euro		+0,87
+15,73 %
WKN: A1K022 ISIN: DE000A1K0227 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
18.05.2017
CO.DON AG: Positive Opinion From CHMP For EU Approval Of Articular Cartilage Product

BERLIN, TELTOW / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2017 / In the course of the ongoing application for EU marketing authorisation CO.DON AG received today the official positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for its articular cartilage product. The recommended indication is the repair of symptomatic articular cartilage defects on the femoral condyle and the knee patella; defects of up to 10 cm² for adults.

The positive opinion by CHMP forms the basis for a decision by the European Commission on EU-wide marketing authorisation for the product. In the past, the European Commission followed the recommendations of the CHMP in the overwhelming number of applications.

Further information:

Matthias Meißner, M.A.
Investor relations
ir@codon.de

SOURCE: CO.DON AG via the EQS Newswire distribution service including Press Releases and Regulatory Announcements


