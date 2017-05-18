AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap") (NYSE:AER) has announced it has delivered a Boeing 767-300ER to a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. ("Atlas Air Worldwide"), a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. The Boeing 767-300ER, powered by GE engines, was manufactured in 1997 and is the seventh of eight 767-300ERs AerCap is delivering to Atlas Air Worldwide.

AerCap President and Chief Commercial Officer Philip Scruggs said, "We are pleased to support Atlas Air Worldwide's fleet requirements as the company expands its business base to new markets. The 767-300ER remains the most popular choice of aircraft type in its class, due to its reliability and range. We wish our partners at Atlas Air Worldwide continued success."

Atlas Air Worldwide President and Chief Executive Officer William J. Flynn added, "We are pleased to take delivery of this latest aircraft, and we look forward to working with AerCap as we continue to grow our fleet of 767s."

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with, as of March 31, 2017, 1,541 owned, managed or on order aircraft in its portfolio. AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Shannon, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Singapore, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide (Nasdaq: AAWW) is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Southern Air Holdings, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Atlas Air Worldwide's companies operate the world's largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers a broad array of Boeing 747, 777, 767, 757 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international applications.

