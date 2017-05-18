Traders News Source: Novavax Financial Review, Analysts Target and Outlook

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2017 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid-cap public companies is issuing a comprehensive report with no obligation on Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), a clinical-stage vaccine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The Company operates through the recombinant vaccines segment. The company, through its recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology, produces vaccine candidates to respond to both known and newly emerging diseases.

On September 15, 2016, the company released negative results of its respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, vaccine trial for older adults. The company's stock dropped from $7.79/share to $1.29/share on the news and has yet to recover.

RSV is a common source of dangerous infections in both infants and the elderly, leading to an estimated 16,000 deaths and sickening 900,000 among older adults. The company continues to see promise in RSV vaccines, now focusing on its RSV vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization. Novavax continues to believe there is a lucrative market opportunity for the RSV-F franchise, and anticipates bringing the first RSV vaccine to market.

Novavax's products could potentially enhance revenue growth prospects for the company given its product development capabilities and marketing network in different geographies. Notwithstanding NVAX's growth plan, meaningful and sizeable contribution from the same is partially constrained due to large investment requirements and a still evolving commercialization pathway for its product pipeline.

