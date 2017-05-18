Active Wall Street: Post Earnings Coverage as Carlyle's Revenue More than Doubles; ENI Soared More Than Six Times

Upcoming AWS Coverage on Voya Financial Post-Earnings Results

One of Carlyle Group's competitors within the Asset Management space, Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), reported on May 03, 2017, its financial results for Q1 2017.

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended March 31, 2017, Carlyle reported revenue of $1.12 billion, up 131% compared to revenue of $483 million for Q1 2016.

Carlyle's US GAAP results for Q1 2017 included income before provision for income taxes of $328 million, and net income attributable to the common unit holders through The Carlyle Group L.P. of $83 million, or net income per common unit of $0.90, on a diluted basis.

Carlyle reported net accrued performance fees of $1.4 billion for Q1 2017, up 34% from $1.1 billion at year-end 2016. The Company posted distributable earnings of $55 million on a pre-tax basis and 0.13 per common unit on a post-tax basis in Q1 2017 and $579 million over the last twelve months. Carlyle generated $3.5 billion in realized proceeds in Q1 2017 and $28.5 billion realized over the last twelve months, 4.4 billion of invested capital in Q1 2017 and $17.0 billion invested over the last twelve Months.

Carlyle reported said economic net income (ENI) of $364.6 million after taxes, more than six times compared to ENI of $58.2 million in Q1 2016. On a per share after tax basis, ENI totaled $1.09 compared to ENI of $0.18 in the year ago same quarter, surpassing analysts' consensus of $0.38 per share

Carlyle Co-CEO David M. Rubenstein said:

"Carlyle produced its second strongest value creation quarter since going public five years ago. Our portfolio performed well in virtually every sector and every region, appreciating by 6% and leading to a 34% increase in our net accrued carry in the first quarter. The long-term strength of the underlying portfolio supports our goal to raise $100 billion in new capital by the end of 2019."

Segment Results

Carlyle's Corporate Private Equity segment produced distributable earnings of $35 million, down from $105 million in Q1 2016, reflecting an approximately $40 million decline in realized net performance fees compared to a year ago. Fee related earnings in Corporate Private Equity were $10 million in the reported quarter, down from $32 million in the year ago same quarter, reflecting lower management fee and transaction fee revenue, while cash compensation was 7% lower on a y-o-y basis. The segment's economic net income of $313 million exceeded the six prior quarters combined, and was substantially higher than distributable earnings.

During Q1 2017, Carlyle's Real Assets ENI was $59 million, slightly lower compared to ENI of $62 million generated in Q1 2016. The Company noted that accrued carry in Real Assets has been growing sharply over the past five quarters as both US real estate and natural resources has seen strong fund performance. Real Assets' net accrued carry stood at $341 million at the end of the reported quarter, nearly four times the $92 million at year-end 2015. Real Assets produced distributable earnings of $4 million, with $5 million in fee-related earnings and $7 million in realized net performance fess, partially offset by an $8 million realized investment loss from the Company's plan.

Cash Matters

As of March 31, 2017, Carlyle's cash and cash equivalents and corporate treasury investments totaled $948 million. The Company's on-balance sheet investments attributable to unit-holders were $586 million, excluding the equity investment by Carlyle in NGP Energy Capital Management. Debt obligations, consisting of loans, senior notes, and promissory notes totaled $1.3 billion at the end of Q1 2017.

Net accrued performance fees attributable to unit-holders were $1.4 billion. These performance fees are comprised of $3.0 billion of gross accrued performance fees, less $0.2 billion in accrued giveback obligation and $1.4 billion in accrued performance fee compensation and non-controlling interest.

During Q1 2017, Carlyle repurchased and retired 14,190 units for an aggregate purchase price of $0.2 million. Cumulatively through March 31, 2017, Carlyle has repurchased and retired 3.7 million units for an aggregate purchase price of $59.1 million as part of its previously announced $200 million unit repurchase program, with the majority of repurchases done via open market transactions.

Stock Performance

Carlyle Group's share price finished Wednesday's trading session at $17.45, sliding 6.18%. A total volume of 1.22 million shares exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3 months average volume of 625.31 thousand shares. The stock has rallied 12.52% and 17.34% in the last six months and past twelve months, respectively. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have surged 16.21%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 20.03 and has a dividend yield of 7.97%.

SOURCE: Active Wall Street