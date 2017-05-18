PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- Bioz, Inc., developers of the world's first search engine for life science experimentation, today announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor in the May 2017 "Cool Vendors in R&D for Manufacturers, 2017" report by Michael Shanler at Gartner, Inc. For CIOs in science-based manufacturing industries, this year's Cool Vendors in R&D represent companies at the intersection of science, engineering, laboratories and product innovation.

Bioz built the industry's first search engine for life science experimentation. Since launching the search engine in July 2016, more than 250,000 researchers have used Bioz for searches, and the company has been recognized for its innovation, community impact and leadership in the global scientific and local Silicon Valley communities.

The company's patent-pending software platform combines the work of scientists with advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies to mine and structure hundreds of millions of pages of complex and unstructured scientific papers. With Bioz, life scientists in academia and biopharma can make faster and smarter experimentation decisions, ultimately increasing the rate of success in finding cures for diseases like cancer and diabetes.

"To be named a Gartner Cool Vendor at this early stage is an honor," says Daniel Levitt, co-founder and CEO of Bioz. "Our team has worked hard to not only address a glaring inefficiency in the life science experimentation process, but also to breathe new innovation into the fields of science and R&D for manufacturers, with the ultimate goal of accelerating scientific research and drug discovery. Not every company is changing the world, but Bioz has the clear mission of accelerating humankind's quest to find cures and treatments for diseases."

Helpful Links

Bioz

Bioz Stars

Bioz Ambassadors

Bioz on Twitter

Suggested Tweet:

Life science startup @biozpage named a @Gartner_inc Cool Vendor in R&D for Manufacturers lifescience CoolVendor http://bit.ly/2rgrx6b

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Bioz, Inc.

Bioz, Inc. offers the world's first search engine for life science experimentation. The patent-pending software platform combines the work of scientists with advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML) to help life scientists in academia and biopharma make faster and smarter experimentation decisions, ultimately speeding up drug discovery and increasing the rate of success in finding cures for diseases. Founded in 2013 by Stanford research scientist, Karin Lachmi, Ph.D., and CEO Daniel Levitt, Bioz is a Stanford-StartX accelerator company. Bioz is used by over 250,000 researchers from over 10,000 different universities and companies in 195 countries. Try Bioz at www.bioz.com.

Media Contact:

Shannon Campbell

Kulesa Faul for Bioz

Email Contact

916-521-7058



