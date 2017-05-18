Elsevier Announces a New Vice President, Global Library Relations, Jean P. Shipman

NEW YORK, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Elsevier, the information analytics company specializing in science and health, today announced that it has appointed Jean P. Shipman, currently Executive Director of Knowledge Management and the Spencer S. Eccles Health Sciences Library at the University of Utah, to fill a newly created role of Vice President, Global Library Relations.Her role commences on August 7, 2017.

The Vice President, Global Library Relations is responsible for building deep and mutually beneficial relationships across the library community, particularly in the academic and research sectors.Jean will lead programs that leverage Elsevier's capabilities to deliver analyses to form the basis of collaborative discussions, develop systematic studies, form and lead projects that address mutual objectives, and facilitate knowledge transfer with and between Elsevier colleagues and librarians.

"I'm really looking forward to the opportunity to be a communications conduit among librarians, researchers and Elsevier," stated Jean. "The scholarly arena is more intertwined than ever with the key need for all stakeholders to work together to shape an innovative future."

Jean is a former president of the Medical Library Association (MLA) and past member of the Board of Directors for the Society for Scholarly Publishing (SSP). She also serves as Director, MidContinental Region and National Training Office, National Network of Libraries of Medicine. In addition, she is the Director for Information Transfer for the University of Utah's Center for Medical Innovation. She has served on advisory panels of the New England Journal of Medicine, The STM Association and SPARC, and has held many other professional offices and committee appointments.

Dr. Michiel Kolman, Senior Vice President for Global Academic Relations at Elsevier, said: "Jean has a strong understanding of the global STM library environment and substantial experience at a senior level in library issues and challenges. She will forge connections and strategic alliances for Elsevier, helping library leaders worldwide achieve their aims."

Jean has been active as a librarian throughout her career, graduating with a Master of Science in Library Science in 1980 and has been employed by the John Hopkins University, Greater Baltimore Medical Center, University of Maryland, University of Washington and Virginia Commonwealth University.

An active author and editor, Jean is co-editing two forthcoming books: Information and Innovation: A Natural Combination for Health Sciences Libraries, and Strategic Collaborations in Health Sciences Libraries.

