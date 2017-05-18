Secure, two-way connectivity allows for prescription upload and download to provider's central IT network

System enhancements include customizations for low weight patients

Compatible with THERANOVA dialyzer, which provides expanded hemodialysis therapy HDx

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global innovator in renal care, has launched a new version of its AK 98 hemodialysis (HD) system offering two-way IT connectivity, capabilities to meet the needs of patients with lower weights, and functions that simplify treatment set up and reduce downtime between sessions.

The AK 98 system can be used to deliver HDx enabled by THERANOVA, Baxter's latest hemodialysis therapy that provides high performance treatments with integration into existing healthcare infrastructure. Due to kidney failure, people with end-stage renal disease retain harmful toxins in their blood. During HD therapy, blood is passed through a dialyzer, which acts as the artificial kidney to filter toxins from the blood.

"We designed our new AK 98 system specifically to help dialysis providers minimize the operational challenges associated with hemodialysis," said Laura Angelini, general manager, Chronic Renal at Baxter. "Enhanced features such as two-way IT connectivity and an easy-to-use interface were designed to eliminate time spent manually handling documents and improve clinical workflows."

The AK 98 system can now be connected to the dialysis provider's central IT network, allowing seamless management and integration of clinic and treatment information. During treatment set-up, the hemodialysis prescription is sent to the AK 98 system from the provider's central IT network. Once treatment is concluded, the encrypted data is transmitted back to the provider's network, where it is secured and stored. Treatment data is then cleared from the AK 98 system.

The AK 98 system features new blood lines, which work alongside Baxter's smallest dialyzers, to help providers treat low weight patients, whose lower blood volumes require specialized equipment for effective HD treatment.

The AK 98 system, which first launched in 2015, is available in many countries in Asia, Europe and Latin America. It is not currently available for use in the United States. More information is available at ak98system.com.

About HDx enabled by THERANOVA

Baxter's HDx therapy, or expanded hemodialysis, is enabled by the THERANOVA dialyzer, an innovative membrane that provides the opportunity for HDF performance and beyond. HDx enabled by THERANOVA effectively targets large middle molecules not efficiently removed by currently available dialysis treatments.In a study published in Nephrology Dialysis Transplantation1, researchers found that the THERANOVA dialyzer removes a wide range of middle molecules more effectively than FX CorDiax high-flux dialyzer, and can exceed the performance of high-volume HDF for large solutes, with moderate albumin removal.1 THERANOVA dialyzers are indicated for treatment of chronic and acute renal failure by hemodialysis. HDx enabled by THERANOVA therapy is available in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. It is not available for use in the United States. More information is available at hdxtheranova.com.

About Baxter International Inc.

Baxter provides a broad portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including home, acute and in-center dialysis; sterile IV solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition; biosurgery products and anesthetics; and pharmacy automation, software and services. The company's global footprint and the critical nature of its products and services play a key role in expanding access to healthcare in emerging and developed countries. Baxter's employees worldwide are building upon the company's rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of healthcare innovations that enable patient care.

