NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT (TOKYO:9432) Group, announced today that its "Germany Munich 2 Data Center" (Munich 2) has opened, effective immediately, in Unterschleißheim, a suburb of Munich, Germany located 16km from the city center. The facility is under the management of e-shelter, a NTT Com company and leading data-center operator and service provider in Europe.

The two-story Munich 2 initially is offering 2,800 square meters of server space, equivalent to 1,100 racks, which is expected to expand to 5,600 square meters. The facility is operating under NTT Com's Nexcenter™ brand, which encompasses 24/7 data-center services in more than 140 bases worldwide.

e-shelter, which is known as "home to the cloud," was joined by customers, partners, media and civic leaders to celebrate the opening of its second data center in Munich. The festivities included a welcoming address by the mayor of Unterschleißheim, Christoph Böck.

Munich 2, the latest example of e-shelter's ongoing growth, follows the mid-April launch of the highly anticipated e-shelter innovation lab in Frankfurt. e-shelter expects to open additional data centers in Europe this year.

Highly reliable and energy-saving functions

Munich 2 delivers data-center services based on more than 300 globally unified standards that Nexcenter™ facilities have implemented for equipment and operations. The facility has adopted the industry's top standards to ensure high availability and energy savings. e-shelter designed the structure to adapt flexibly to environmental changes and future expansion. A stable and secure environment is assured by redundant electrical equipment and power supply for air conditioning. Advanced security and telecommunication equipment satisfy enterprises in need of ultimate reliability, such as financial institutions. Munich 2 achieves superior energy savings thanks to the latest technologies for efficient cooling and automatic control of cooling-water paths and amounts, leveraging access to cool groundwater available locally year-round, as well as automatic control of electricity use that is visualized with an original e-shelter program.

Strict measures for operational management and security

Munich 2 provides customer systems with robust protection based on standardized operational processes and multi-phase security. Internal personnel, not external providers, conduct thorough risk management and other important tasks, including 24/7 monitoring of key infrastructure and double-checking of security process by two staffers. Customers can request additional security measures for entering the server room, etc. by controlling access with multi-phase contactless IC cards and biometric authentication. Unauthorized facility entry is prevented with interior and exterior cameras, sensors around the building and a road barrier for approaching cars.

High-quality network environment

Munich 2 provides circuits from more than 10 providers using different paths. Also, all circuits are duplicated in the meet-me-room for telecom provider interconnection, the server room and the network racks. Customers can use maximum 10Gbps internet circuits and carrier-neutral multiple network, as well as build seamless ICT environments combining NTT Com data centers and cloud services worldwide.

Background

In Europe, NTT Com delivers data center services in Austria, France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland and the UK (see Appendix 1). In Germany, NTT Com has actively expanded its base in the country's busy data-center market serving financial, software, automotive, electricity and publication companies.

Please see Appendix 2 for more details of Munich 2.

About NTT Communications Corporation

NTT Communications provides consultancy, architecture, security and cloud services to optimize the information and communications technology (ICT) environments of enterprises. These offerings are backed by the company's worldwide infrastructure, including the leading global tier-1 IP network, the Arcstar Universal One™ VPN network reaching 196 countries/regions, and over 140 secure data centers worldwide. NTT Communications' solutions leverage the global resources of NTT Group companies including Dimension Data, NTT DOCOMO and NTT DATA.

www.ntt.com | Twitter@NTT Com Facebook@NTT Com LinkedIn@NTT Com

About e-shelter

e-shelter is one of the leading data center operators in Europe, providing highly secure environments for housing and connectivity of IT and network systems. With a presence in all key city-markets of the DACH-region, e-shelter leverages 300 MW of power capacity and 90,000 sqm of data center space to deliver scalable data center solutions. As a member of the NTT Communications Group, e-shelter provides access to a global network of 140 data centers. Among e-shelter's clients are financial services companies, telecoms operators, IT service and outsourcing providers as well as cloud service providers.

In addition to e-shelter, the companies Arkadin, Dimension Data, itelligence, NTT Communications, NTT DATA and NTT Security are part of the NTT Group in Germany. In this region, the NTT Group represents around 5,300 employees and revenue of more than 1.2 billion.

You can find further information on the global NTT Group at www.ntt-global.com. http://www.e-shelter.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170518005536/en/

Contacts:

NTT Communications Corporation

Hiroshi Seo, +81 3 6733 9511

wg-cl@ntt.com

or

e-shelter

Daniela Beeger, +49 (0)69-7801 2110

presse@e-shelter.de