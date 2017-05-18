PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - May 18, 2017) - PROACTIS, a global Spend Control and eProcurement solution provider, has renewed its relationship with Rite Aid, one of the nation's leading drugstore chains. Through the relationship, now in its 9 th year, PROACTIS will provide Rite Aid with sourcing services, helping the company to better leverage its internal resources and secure savings and process efficiencies across the entire supply chain.

With PROACTIS, Rite Aid has generated operational efficiencies, allowing the team to invest more internal resources on a wider range of sourcing categories.

"Sophisticated procurement organizations are addressing a variety of different business goals, needs and purchasing categories. This requires a holistic approach that takes the unique and varied needs of the company into consideration," said Brian Miller, Vice President of Managed Services at PROACTIS. "There's not one specific solution that can solve all of procurement's challenges. The key for success is to identify the right combination of technology and services for your team to create a well-rounded program."

Since 2009, Rite Aid has leveraged PROACTIS' Sourcing Services approach to tackle its most complex and strategic categories. To learn more about how your organization can do the same, please visit proactis.com.

About PROACTIS

PROACTIS is a global Spend Control and eProcurement solution provider. Hundreds of organizations around the world use PROACTIS software and services to transform their procurement, purchase-to-pay and accounts payable processes to deliver greater bottom-line value.

PROACTIS Solutions for Finance enable organizations to streamline the purchase-to-pay process, eliminate labor-intensive manual registration of invoices, speed up invoice matching and approvals, and gain control of "after-the-event" purchase claims.

PROACTIS Solutions for Procurement help organizations to automate the full buying cycle from improving the way they find, evaluate and engage suppliers to increasing "on-contract" spending and enabling more effective collaboration with their trading network.

Widely used in mid-to-large sized organizations across private, public and not-for-profit sectors, PROACTIS is routinely integrated with existing ERP and financial systems.

PROACTIS was founded in 2002 and floated on the London Stock Exchange in 2006 (AIM: PHD). Headquartered in the UK with operations in North America, Benelux and Asia Pacific, PROACTIS has an extensive accredited global partner network.

For further information, visit proactis.com.

