All Sectra Customers Live Following Recent Ransomware Attack

LINKÖPING, Sweden and LONDON, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

International medical imaging, IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) reports that all customers in the UK are again operational with Sectra's IT solutions. No customers outside the UK were affected by the recent ransomware attack.

"I am proud to say that the close partnership we have with all our customers in combination with clear crisis management processes has made this an efficient, although tough journey. We have worked around the clock, also over the weekend, to get systems back up at record times. As a medical IT company with its roots in cybersecurity, we have a big advantage in situations like these," says Jane Rendall, Managing Director, Sectra Ltd.

Over the weekend of May 12-14, several healthcare organizations in the UK were affected by a ransomware attack. The ransomware delivery campaign spread through a combination of a phishing attack and by exploiting a vulnerability in Microsoft windows operating systems.

The ransomware had a major impact in the UK. Sectra is one of the four big imaging IT providers in this area, with more than 50 customers including some of the biggest UK trusts. In addition, more than 400 institutions across the UK are connected to Sectra's service for transferring images between healthcare providers, patients or medico-legal staff, Sectra Image Exchange Portal (IEP).

Sectra was in contact with all customers on Friday May 12 and had, as many other vendors, several systems infected. Sectra's monitoring service provided an overview of the status of most systems and effort could be directed where it was needed the most. Sectra has since Friday, in close co-operation with the healthcare providers themselves, worked to ensure that its customers can begin to operate their systems again. Where needed, infected systems have been rebuilt. The Image Exchange Portal servers are patched with all available security updates at the time of release and were therefore not affected. Sectra will continue to work to support all customers to ensure the security of their systems, following this attack and going forward into the future.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander

CEO and President, Sectra AB,

+46-705-23-52-27



Mrs. Jane Rendall

Managing Director, Sectra Ltd

+44-1908-673-107

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sectra/r/all-sectra-customers-live-following-recent-ransomware-attack,c2269160

The following files are available for download: