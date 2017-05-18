ATOS: Atos announces new addition to Atos Canopy portfolio: Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud for SAP

Fully managed cloud service for the deployment and operation of SAP environments over multiple clouds

Hybrid cloud approach allows enterprises to choose a tailored SAP solution with varying levels of scalability, flexibility and security

Paris, SAPPHIRENOW Annual Conference (http://events.sap.com/sapandasug/en/home), Orlando, 18th May 2017 - Atos, a leader in digital transformation, announces Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud for SAP, a new range of cloud managed services for SAP environments, including SAP HANA. This new solution can be used over multiple clouds to host cloud-based SAP applications in a fully hybrid cloud environment. This fully-managed cloud solution is part of the Atos Canopy (https://atos.net/en/solutions/atos-canopy-orchestrated-hybrid-cloud) offering and a key component of Atos' Digital Transformation Factory (https://atos.net/en/solutions/digital-transformation-factory).

More Businesses move to the Cloud

As the Cloud becomes the default platform for Atos' customers' digital transformation businesses are progressively looking at a way to deploy and operate their SAP environments into the cloud with increased expectation on flexibility and security. Additionally, their sourcing strategies call for the adoption of multiple cloud options, from the governance and security of the private cloud to the openness and scalability of the public cloud.

Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud for SAP

Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud for SAP is a one-stop-shop solution enabling businesses to boost SAP-based applications and processes in the cloud, bringing benefits of flexibility and scalability, security, improved operational efficiency and reduced costs. Customers have the flexibility to use multiple cloud structures through one unique single ServiceNow ITSM powered portal. This cloud platform is supported by Atos' fully-managed services which includes support in the form of 30 of the most common Standard Service Requests and leverages the full functionality of SAP Landscape Management software. The solution brings together Atos' experience in supporting more than 3 million SAP users, notably through its SAP managed services offerings.

"Today, our customers need to quickly act on rapidly changing business requirements as part of their digital transformation, and the cloud provides this level of flexibility. In this context, many of them tell us that they need to properly balance cost models, creating room for innovation while facing stronger security and compliance challenges. Our Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud for SAP offer, hybrid in nature, allows them to select the right cloud combinations for their SAP environments", said Peter Pluim, Executive Vice President for Infrastructure and Data Management at Atos.

Availability

Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud for SAP will be available in the course of Q2 on the Atos Canopy Digital Private Cloud solution, for customers wanting to benefit from the security and data governance of private cloud. The service will also be available on Atos' bullion servers, allowing single node memory capacity for SAP HANA up to 16TB. It will be available in the second half of the year on Microsoft Azure and on Amazon Web Services for customers wanting to leverage the scalability and reach of mainstream public clouds.

Atos is exhibiting at SAPPHIRENOW Annual Conference (http://events.sap.com/sapandasug/en/home) in Orlando from 16th-18th May 2017 on booth #1245.

###

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 72 countries and annual revenue of around € 12 billion. The European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, The Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

Press contact:

Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net (mailto:laura.fau@atos.net) | +33 6 73 64 04 18 | @laurajanefau (https://twitter.com/laurajanefau)





Click here for pdf (http://hugin.info/143359/R/2106053/799420.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ATOS via Globenewswire

