Euro Media Group Buys EBD, a Sports Statistics and Graphic Illustration Specialist in Italy

Euro Media Group (EMG), the European leader in technical and audiovisual services, has announced its purchase of EBD, a major player in the Italian market for graphic illustration and statistics in the world of sport.

This purchase strengthens the EMG Group's portfolio of activities in the field of graphic illustration and playout in Italy. In particular, EBD has provided all graphics, virtual offside and statistical services on behalf of Serie A since 2015. In addition, EBD has managed the playout of the Inter Milan channel since 2016, as well as producing highlights on behalf of Mediaset for more than 10 years.

The acquisition of EBD fits perfectly within the strategy pursued by EMG, which already provides graphic illustration services in France, Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as a playout service based around two operational centres in Italy and Belgium.

EBD will continue to operate as an independent brand, in order to ensure continuity of service for its clients. EBD's team and autonomy will be maintained, and the company will retain its independence under the leadership of its CEO and founder Renato Pizzamiglio.

Patrick Van Den Berg, CEO of EMG, said, "I am delighted with this agreement. EBD is a market-leader in Italy. Its acquisition strengthens our presence in Europe in the graphic illustration and playout markets, and it enables us to position ourselves more than ever as a service provider that can offer the most accomplished multimedia solutions throughout Europe."

Renato Pizzamiglio, CEO of EBD, added: "We were looking for a structure that could help us with the strong growth that we are experiencing. This has now been achieved by joining the EMG Group, an undisputed leader in the field of technical and audiovisual services in Europe."

Established more than 20 years ago, EBD has become a major player in the graphic illustration, highlights and statistics market. It has supported the Italian football league (Serie A) since 2015 by providing graphic illustration services, as well as working for clients such as Sky Italia or Mediaset.

Euro Media Group is a leading provider of broadcast and film facilities on the European market. The Group combines unique know-how and world-renowned expertise to master the entire value chain from image creation to distribution.

New-media driven, Euro Media Group is a valued partner for major international events, including sport (Tour de France, Football World Cup and Formula One), live shows (Eurovision, Royal Weddings, Concerts...) and entertainment (The Voice, Masterchef, the X-Factor...). Euro Media Groupowns the largest range of studios as well as the greatest fleet of mobile facilities in Europe.

