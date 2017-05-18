THERMADOR GROUPE: Payment of dividends in shares

Thermador Groupe proposed the option of receiving 2017 dividends in shares. Its shareholders were able to take up this option from April 13 to April 25, 2017.

In the final analysis, 33% of the amount distributed will be paid in shares (against 32% in 2016), leading to the creation of 55,609 new shares at an issue price of €85.75 and a tax saving of €143,000 on the 2017 accounts (against €136,000 in 2016).

Payment of the dividend in cash or in shares took place on May 17, 2017, date of registration of the new shares.

