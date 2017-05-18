sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 18.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

91,35 Euro		-0,406
-0,44 %
WKN: 888298 ISIN: FR0000061111 Ticker-Symbol: T8D 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THERMADOR GROUPE SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
THERMADOR GROUPE SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
18.05.2017 | 17:40
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

THERMADOR GROUPE: Payment of dividends in shares

Thermador Groupe proposed the option of receiving 2017 dividends in shares. Its shareholders were able to take up this option from April 13 to April 25, 2017.
 In the final analysis, 33% of the amount distributed will be paid in shares (against 32% in 2016), leading to the creation of 55,609 new shares at an issue price of €85.75 and a tax saving of €143,000 on the 2017 accounts (against €136,000 in 2016).
 Payment of the dividend in cash or in shares took place on May 17, 2017, date of registration of the new shares.

thg-17052014-gb (http://hugin.info/143595/R/2105865/799318.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: THERMADOR GROUPE via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)