sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 18.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

73,19 Euro		+0,55
+0,76 %
WKN: 938914 ISIN: NL0000235190 Ticker-Symbol: AIR 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AIRBUS SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIRBUS SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,09
73,30
19:19
73,18
73,33
19:19
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIRBUS SE
AIRBUS SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIRBUS SE73,19+0,76 %
CENTURYLINK INC21,836-0,43 %