Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Net Asset Value(s) 18-May-2017 / 16:31 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *18 May 2017* *Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited* *(the 'Company') (Ticker: 'SWEF')* *Net Asset Value, 30 April 2017* This announcement contains price sensitive information. As at the close of business on 30 April 2017, the unaudited cum-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 102.31p. Further to an announcement released on 24th April 2017, the unaudited ex-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 100.69p. +-------------------------------------------------------+------+ |Loans advanced |365.9m| +-------------------------------------------------------+------+ |Financial Assets/Liabilities at fair value through | 0.4m| |Profit or | | | | | |Loss | | +-------------------------------------------------------+------+ |Cash and Cash Equivalents | 16.1m| +-------------------------------------------------------+------+ |Borrowing Facilities | -| +-------------------------------------------------------+------+ |Other Net Assets/Liabilities |(4.8m)| +-------------------------------------------------------+------+ |Net Assets |377.6m| +-------------------------------------------------------+------+ Capital amounts drawn as at 30 April 2017 and amounts committed but undrawn as at 30 April 2017 is shown below. +--------------------------------+--------------+---------+ | |Local Currency|Sterling*| +--------------------------------+--------------+---------+ |Amounts drawn GBPm | GBP251.5m| GBP251.5m| +--------------------------------+--------------+---------+ |Amounts drawn EURm | EUR136.4m| GBP114.7m| +--------------------------------+--------------+---------+ | | |*GBP366.2m*| +--------------------------------+--------------+---------+ |Committed but undrawn Loans GBPm | GBP6.6m| GBP6.6m| +--------------------------------+--------------+---------+ |Committed but undrawn Loans EURm| EUR42.0m| GBP35.4m| +--------------------------------+--------------+---------+ | | | *GBP42.0m*| +--------------------------------+--------------+---------+ * Euro amounts drawn and commitments converted at the month end spot rate. The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and 'Loans advanced' in the first table is accrued income. *Enquiries:* *Ipes (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary* Nick Robilliard T: +44 1481 713869 E: Nick.Robilliard@ipes.com Language: English ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 4210 End of Announcement EQS News Service 575483 18-May-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2017 11:33 ET (15:33 GMT)